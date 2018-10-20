< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Hard-won budget, debt deal clears Senate, advances to Trump fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Hard-won budget, debt deal clears Senate, advances to Trump&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/hard-won-budget-debt-deal-clears-senate-advances-to-trump" data-title="Hard-won budget, debt deal clears Senate, advances to Trump" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/hard-won-budget-debt-deal-clears-senate-advances-to-trump" addthis:title="Hard-won budget, debt deal clears Senate, advances to Trump"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421669211.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421669211");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421669211-367427253"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/20/MITCH-MCCONNELL-GETTY_1540070851802_6242564_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/20/MITCH-MCCONNELL-GETTY_1540070851802_6242564_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/20/MITCH-MCCONNELL-GETTY_1540070851802_6242564_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/20/MITCH-MCCONNELL-GETTY_1540070851802_6242564_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/20/MITCH-MCCONNELL-GETTY_1540070851802_6242564_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks toward the Senate chamber to listen to Sen. Susan Collins&#39; (R-ME) floor speech to announce her vote for the nomination of SCOTUS Judge Brett Kavanaugh on October 5, 2018 in DC.&nbsp;(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks toward the Senate chamber to listen to Sen. Susan Collins' (R-ME) floor speech to announce her vote for the nomination of SCOTUS Judge Brett Kavanaugh on October 5, 2018 in DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421669211-367427253" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/20/MITCH-MCCONNELL-GETTY_1540070851802_6242564_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/20/MITCH-MCCONNELL-GETTY_1540070851802_6242564_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/20/MITCH-MCCONNELL-GETTY_1540070851802_6242564_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/20/MITCH-MCCONNELL-GETTY_1540070851802_6242564_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/20/MITCH-MCCONNELL-GETTY_1540070851802_6242564_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks toward the Senate chamber to listen to Sen. Susan Collins&#39; (R-ME) floor speech to announce her vote for the nomination of SCOTUS Judge Brett Kavanaugh on October 5, 2018 in DC.&nbsp;(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks toward the Senate chamber to listen to Sen. Susan Collins' (R-ME) floor speech to announce her vote for the nomination of SCOTUS Judge Brett Kavanaugh on October 5, 2018 in DC. By ANDREW TAYLOR, Associated Press
Posted Aug 01 2019 04:06PM EDT
Updated Aug 01 2019 04:07PM EDT The measure, which Trump has promised to sign, would permit the government to resume borrowing to pay all its bills and would set an overall $1.37 trillion limit on agency budgets approved by Congress annually.</p> <p>It does nothing to stem the government's spiraling debt and the return of $1 trillion-plus deficits but it also takes away the prospect of a government shutdown in October or the threat of deep automatic spending cuts .</p> <p>The administration and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., played strong hands in the talks that sealed the agreement last week, producing a pragmatic measure that had much for lawmakers to dislike.</p> <p>Trump did step back from a possible fight over spending increases sought by liberals, and he achieved his priorities on Pentagon budgets and the stock market-soothing borrowing limit.</p> <p>"Budget Deal is phenomenal for our Great Military, our Vets, and Jobs, Jobs, Jobs!" Trump tweeted before the vote. "Two year deal gets us past the Election. Go for it Republicans, there is always plenty of time to CUT!"</p> <p>Pelosi won remarkable Democratic unity in pushing the bill through the House last week despite divides on issues such as impeachment and health care.</p> <p>Democrats in the GOP-controlled Senate delivered most of their votes for the deal. Many of the more solidly conservative Republicans said it allowed for unchecked borrowing and too much spending.</p> <p>The measure was an epitaph to the 2011 Budget Control Act, which came about due to a tea party-fueled battle over debt limit legislation during the run-up to President Barack Obama's re-election. That law promised more than $2 trillion in deficit cuts through 2021, including automatic spending cuts that were put in place after the failure of a so-called deficit supercommittee.</p> <p>"It's not just Democrats. Republicans are also guilty. At least the big-government Republicans who will vote for this monstrous addition of debt," said Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. "Many of the supporters of this debt deal ran around their states for years complaining that, 'President Obama's spending too much and borrowing too much,' and these same Republicans now, the whole disingenuous lot of them, will wiggle their way to the front of the trough."</p> <p>The bill would lift the debt limit for two years, into either a second Trump term or the administration of a Democratic successor.</p> <p>It would reverse scheduled 10 percent cuts to defense and nondefense programs next year, at a two-year cost of more than $200 billion. An additional $100 billion over two years would add to recent gains for military readiness, combating opioids and other domestic initiatives, and would keep pace with rising costs for veterans' health care.</p> <p>Those increases alone, assuming they are repeated year after year, promise to add $2 trillion or more to the government's $22 trillion debt over the coming decade.</p> <p>The bill was powered by a coalition of GOP defense hawks, Democrats seeking to preserve gains in domestic accounts, and the leaders of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees. Democrats voted for the bill by a wide margin, and it won a healthy majority of Senate Republicans.</p> <p>"Providing sufficient funding for our military and eliminating the threat of sequestration for good are absolutely necessary for our military to have the budgetary stability and predictability they so desperately need," said the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla.</p> <p>It was also a long-sought victory for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who initiated the negotiations and was deeply invested in bringing order and relative predictability to the budget and debt deadlines.</p> <p>Losers included more conservative elements of the White House. Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, a former tea party congressman from South Carolina, and acting budget director Russell Vought were rebuffed in attempts to add spending cuts to defray the bill's cost.</p> <p>"We have to invest in improved readiness to help our military commanders plan for emerging challenges, in research and development to support the U.S. military of the future, and in rock-solid support for our alliance commitments," McConnell said. "This deal is an opportunity to do exactly that. This is the agreement the administration has negotiated. This is the deal the House has passed. This is the deal President Trump is waiting and eager to sign into law."</p> <p>Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., a longshot candidate for president, accused Republicans of financial hypocrisy.</p> <p>"When I first came here in 2009, Republicans railed against the rising debt and federal spending, even as our economy reeled," Bennet said. "Remarkably, they seemed to have forgotten their supposedly principled calls for fiscal discipline now that President Trump is in office."</p> <p>Follow-up legislation would fill in the line-by-line details of agency budgets when the Senate returns in September. More News Stories data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Wave_pool_malfunctions__causing____tsuna_0_7566831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Wave_pool_malfunctions__causing____tsuna_0_7566831_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Wave_pool_malfunctions__causing____tsuna_0_7566831_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Wave_pool_malfunctions__causing____tsuna_0_7566831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Wave_pool_malfunctions__causing____tsuna_0_7566831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A machine malfunction caused a “tsunami” in a wave pool that hurled swimmers onto the pavement and injured 44 people at a water park in China on Sunday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wave pool malfunctions, causing ‘tsunami' that injures 44 people at water park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 07:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 07:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A machine malfunction caused a “tsunami” in a wave pool that hurled swimmers onto the pavement and injured 44 people at a water park in China on Sunday. </p><p>A viral video captured the colossal wave and the subsequent screaming families at Yulong Shuiyun Water Amusement Park in Longjing, China near the border with North Korea. A woman could be seen on the ground with her knees bloodied, the Washington Post reported .</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/over-1-000-undocumented-students-receive-college-scholarships" title="Over 1,000 undocumented students receive college scholarships" data-articleId="421701453" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Thanks to TheDream.Us scholarship, some 1,200 undocumented students from across the nation are getting an opportunity to attend college." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Over 1,000 undocumented students receive college scholarships</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jessica Formoso </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 07:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 07:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Thanks to TheDream.US scholarship, some 1,200 undocumented students from across the nation are getting an opportunity to attend college.</p><p>The scholarship was founded in 2014 by Don Graham, giving DACA and TPS recipients the financial support needed to pursue higher education.</p><p>"I know you shouldn't be in this situation where you have to work twice as hard to complete college," Graham said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/sailing-program-helps-kids-with-disabilities" title="Sailing program helps kids with disabilities" data-articleId="421698117" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Adaptive Sports Academy organizes sailing trips for pediatric patients to build their self-confidence, help them become more independent, and increase their mobility." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sailing program helps kids with disabilities</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Briella Tomassetti </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 06:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>18-year-old Charles Seabrooks was born with learning disabilities and severe spinal problems, which often limit his physical activity.</p><p>However, thanks to the Adaptive Sports Academy at New York City's Hospital for Special Surgery, he’s learning to use his body like never before in a hands-on sailing excursion.</p><p>“That means I can see the view, the water, and talk to people and communicate a lot," Charles says.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wave-pool-malfunctions-causing-tsunami-that-injures-44-people-at-water-park"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/GettyImages-1014104820%20THUMB_1564700572997.jpg_7566673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: People play at a water park on August 5, 2018 in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province of China. (Photo by Meng Delong/VCG)" title="1014104820_1564700572997-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wave pool malfunctions, causing ‘tsunami' that injures 44 people at water park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/over-1-000-undocumented-students-receive-college-scholarships"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_20190801225907"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Over 1,000 undocumented students receive college scholarships</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sailing-program-helps-kids-with-disabilities"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_20190801223222"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sailing program helps kids with disabilities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-jersey-s-medically-assisted-suicide-law-takes-effect"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy talks with reporters after a bill signing ceremony in Berkeley Heights, N.J., Tuesday, July 16, 2019. 