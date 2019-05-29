< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/green-chimneys-students-animals-big-idea">Stacey Delikat, FOX 5 NY </a>
Posted May 29 2019 10:32PM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 10:36PM EDT <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Green_Chimneys__The_Big_Idea__0_7327600_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Green_Chimneys__The_Big_Idea__0_7327600_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Green_Chimneys__The_Big_Idea__0_7327600_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Green_Chimneys__The_Big_Idea__0_7327600_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Green_Chimneys__The_Big_Idea__0_7327600_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409726169-409726249" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Green_Chimneys__The_Big_Idea__0_7327600_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Green_Chimneys__The_Big_Idea__0_7327600_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Green_Chimneys__The_Big_Idea__0_7327600_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Green_Chimneys__The_Big_Idea__0_7327600_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Green_Chimneys__The_Big_Idea__0_7327600_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409726169" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BREWSTER, N.Y. (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - The lesson plan for Emma Volper, a 10th grader at <strong><a href="https://www.greenchimneys.org/">Green Chimneys</a></strong> in Brewster, New York, includes mindfulness. As part of her education plan, she spends several hours a week practicing focus and being in the moment with the help of counselors and some less traditional therapists, of sorts. In this case, Zipper, a Norwegian fjord horse.</p> <p>"When I first got here, I walked a llama and my parents were like, 'Whoa' because it's not every day you get to walk a llama," Emma said. "And then I got used to the peacocks."</p> <p>Founded in 1947, Green Chimneys is housed on a 175-acre farm in Putnam County about 55 miles north of New York City. The school is a pioneer in animal-assisted education. It currently serves about 250 students, all with special needs.</p> <p>Emma, who has OCD, said that she is doing a lot better since she came to Green Chimneys.</p> <p>"We find working with the animals is incredibly therapeutic for the youngsters in combination with counseling, with good educational programming, as well as residential support," said <strong><a href="https://www.greenchimneys.org/about-us/from-the-executive-director/">Dr. Edward Placke</a></strong>, the school's executive director.</p> <p>Michael Kaufmann, Green Chimneys' nature-based program director, introduced FOX 5 NY to some of the popular residents and gave us a sense of what being a student is like. Far less exotic animals, like Lucy the goose, are no less popular than the llamas and horses.</p> <p>About a quarter of students are on the autism spectrum. Other students have diagnoses such as attention deficit disorder, anxiety, and depression, according to Dr. Steven Klee, who oversees the clinical and medical services.</p> <p>"The thing that is probably common to all of our kids is they have difficulty with emotional regulation and they have difficulty with social skills," Klee said.</p> <p>For students, forming relationships with animals is often easier than with other people, according to the staff.</p> <p>The campus also houses a wildlife center with about 50 birds of prey, most of which are injured or disabled.</p> <p>"It's almost like a metaphor—you've got a broken wing, you come here. And these birds are kind of injured and are not perfect," Kaufmann said. "What our kids come to us with oftentimes you can't cure. You learn how to live with."</p> <p>Alex Ferrari, 12, has learned to live with his anxiety and better manage it.</p> <p>"Sometimes I get upset," Alex said. "I just need to get out and go to be with the animals—and they help me cope."</p> <p>That he has been able to find a coping mechanism is huge, his parents say.</p> <p>"When he was in kindergarten, he did get expelled for his behavior," Gianpaolo Ferrari, Alex's father, said. "He couldn't control, he'd lash out."</p> <p>"His diagnosis was anxiety and anger—high anxiety," Theresa Ferrari, Alex's mother, said. "Every emotion you could think of went through him but his little body couldn't handle it."</p> <p>The Ferraris said that by the time they found Green Chimneys, they had reached the point of desperation because neither private tutoring nor specialized schools worked for Alex. Now, after five years, Alex is planning to return to his home school district, which is the goal for everyone here. Green Chimneys is meant to be a temporary treatment and education program.</p> <p>The school, which also has classroom teaching in accordance with the New York State curriculum, is expensive. Tuition is $50,000 and rises to three times that for the 40% of students who board here. The cost, though, is paid by local school districts under state law.</p> <p>For most, like Alex Ferrari's family, who unsuccessfully tried special education programs and private tutoring, Green Chimneys is a last resort.</p> <p>"You find out when you have a child like this, you do everything you can to support the child and to find him the right spot, the right placement for him," Theresa Ferrari said.</p> <p>"When that kid comes from a school where they've failed, when they struggled, when they really feel without success," Kaufmann said, "and they have those first moments of feeling really good? This year the government issued a record number of permits, leading to traffic jams on the world's highest peak tha" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deaths rise on Mount Everest as Nepal issues more permits</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">UPENDRA MAN SINGH, BINAJ GURUBACHARYA and EMILY SCHMALL, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 10:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 10:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Scaling Mount Everest was a dream few realized before Nepal opened its side of the mountain to commercial climbing a half-century ago. This year the government issued a record number of permits, leading to traffic jams on the world's highest peak that likely contributed to the greatest death toll in four years.</p><p>As the allure of Everest grows, so have the crowds, with inexperienced climbers faltering on the narrow passageway to the peak and causing deadly delays, veteran climbers said.</p><p>After 11 people died this year, Nepal tourism officials have no intention of restricting the number of permits issued, instead encouraging even more tourists and climbers to come "for both pleasure and fame," said Mohan Krishna Sapkota, secretary at the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/bilingual-bookstore-community" title="Bilingual bookstore in Brooklyn" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mil_Mundos_Books_0_7326508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mil_Mundos_Books_0_7326508_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mil_Mundos_Books_0_7326508_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mil_Mundos_Books_0_7326508_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mil_Mundos_Books_0_7326508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mil Mundos Books in Bushwick, Brooklyn, sells books in English and Spanish." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bilingual bookstore in Brooklyn</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 07:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 10:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Mil Mundos Books in Bushwick, Brooklyn, is a bilingual bookstore with a mission is to bring the community together.</p><p>About half of the books are in Spanish covering a wide range of topics, including politics, sci-fi, culture, and fiction. The children's section features some books written in both English and Spanish.</p><p>Everyone who works here is an unpaid volunteer. They do it out of love for the community.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/child-struck-by-line-drive-at-cubs-astros-game" title="Child struck by line drive at Cubs-Astros game" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/cubsplayer_1559183831459_7327460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/cubsplayer_1559183831459_7327460_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/cubsplayer_1559183831459_7327460_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/cubsplayer_1559183831459_7327460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/cubsplayer_1559183831459_7327460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 29: Albert Almora Jr. #5 of the Chicago Cubs is comforted by Jason Heyward #22 after a young child was injured by a foul ball off his bat in the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on May 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Child struck by line drive at Cubs-Astros game</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 10:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 10:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>HOUSTON (AP) - A young fan at Wednesday night's game between the Cubs and Astros was struck by a foul ball hit by Albert Almora Jr., shaking up the Chicago center fielder.</p><p>Almora hit a fourth-inning line drive into the stands down the third base line, where it hit a young girl. He immediately put his hands on his head and took a couple of steps toward the stands. id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bilingual-bookstore-community" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mil_Mundos_Books_0_7326508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mil_Mundos_Books_0_7326508_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mil_Mundos_Books_0_7326508_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mil_Mundos_Books_0_7326508_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mil_Mundos_Books_0_7326508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Bilingual bookstore in Brooklyn</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/child-struck-by-line-drive-at-cubs-astros-game" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/cubsplayer_1559183831459_7327460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/cubsplayer_1559183831459_7327460_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/cubsplayer_1559183831459_7327460_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/cubsplayer_1559183831459_7327460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/cubsplayer_1559183831459_7327460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="HOUSTON&#x2c;&#x20;TEXAS&#x20;-&#x20;MAY&#x20;29&#x3a;&#x20;Albert&#x20;Almora&#x20;Jr&#x2e;&#x20;&#x23;5&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Cubs&#x20;is&#x20;comforted&#x20;by&#x20;Jason&#x20;Heyward&#x20;&#x23;22&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;young&#x20;child&#x20;was&#x20;injured&#x20;by&#x20;a&#x20;foul&#x20;ball&#x20;off&#x20;his&#x20;bat&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;fourth&#x20;inning&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Houston&#x20;Astros&#x20;at&#x20;Minute&#x20;Maid&#x20;Park&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;29&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Houston&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Bob&#x20;Levey&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Child struck by line drive at Cubs-Astros game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/green-chimneys-students-animals-big-idea" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Green_Chimneys__The_Big_Idea__0_7327600_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Green_Chimneys__The_Big_Idea__0_7327600_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Green_Chimneys__The_Big_Idea__0_7327600_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Green_Chimneys__The_Big_Idea__0_7327600_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Green_Chimneys__The_Big_Idea__0_7327600_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>School serves students' emotional needs with the help of animals | The Big Idea</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lawsuit-delta-didnt-do-enough-to-prevent-emotional-support-dog-from-attacking-passenger" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lawsuit: Delta didn't do enough to prevent emotional support dog from attacking passenger</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/here-are-the-players-everyone-will-be-talking-about-during-the-womens-world-cup" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/carli%20lloyd_1559178744868.jpg_7326960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/carli%20lloyd_1559178744868.jpg_7326960_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/carli%20lloyd_1559178744868.jpg_7326960_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/carli%20lloyd_1559178744868.jpg_7326960_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/carli%20lloyd_1559178744868.jpg_7326960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Carli&#x20;Lloyd&#x20;&#x23;10&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x20;salutes&#x20;the&#x20;fans&#x20;after&#x20;the&#x20;match&#x20;against&#x20;Mexico&#x20;at&#x20;Red&#x20;Bull&#x20;Arena&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;26&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Harrison&#x2c;&#x20;New&#x20;Jersey&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Elsa&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Here are the players everyone will be talking about during the Women's World Cup</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 