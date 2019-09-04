< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="427315482" data-article-version="1.0">Girl, 7, thriving after flesh-eating bacteria nearly killed her</h1> </header> <ul id="social-share-427315482" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Girl, 7, thriving after flesh-eating bacteria nearly killed her&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> </ul> bacteria nearly killed her"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-427315482.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-427315482");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_427315482_427318955_182147"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WNYW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_427315482_427318955_182147";this.videosJson='[{"id":"427318955","video":"601591","title":"Girl%2C%207%2C%20thriving%20after%20flesh-eating%20bacteria%20nearly%20killed%20her","caption":"Mimi%20Avila%20of%20the%20Bronx%20is%20thriving%20after%20he%20arm%20was%20amputated%20in%20an%20effort%20to%20save%20her%20life.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F04%2FGirl__7__thriving_after_flesh_eating_bac_0_7637925_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F04%2FGirl__7__thriving_after_flesh_eating_bacteria_ne_601591_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1662224584%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DJZPo3KGkWguJj0F-G2LT-8hz_aQ","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fgirl-7-thriving-after-flesh-eating-bacteria-nearly-killed-her"}},"createDate":"Sep 04 2019 01:03PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WNYW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_427315482_427318955_182147",video:"601591",poster:"https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/Girl__7__thriving_after_flesh_eating_bac_0_7637925_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Mimi%2520Avila%2520of%2520the%2520Bronx%2520is%2520thriving%2520after%2520he%2520arm%2520was%2520amputated%2520in%2520an%2520effort%2520to%2520save%2520her%2520life.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/04/Girl__7__thriving_after_flesh_eating_bacteria_ne_601591_1800.mp4?Expires=1662224584&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=JZPo3KGkWguJj0F-G2LT-8hz_aQ",eventLabel:"Girl%2C%207%2C%20thriving%20after%20flesh-eating%20bacteria%20nearly%20killed%20her-427318955",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fgirl-7-thriving-after-flesh-eating-bacteria-nearly-killed-her"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/girl-7-thriving-after-flesh-eating-bacteria-nearly-killed-her">RICHARD GIACOVAS </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 12:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-427315482"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 01:03PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 01:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/Girl__7__thriving_after_flesh_eating_bac_0_7637925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/Girl__7__thriving_after_flesh_eating_bac_0_7637925_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/Girl__7__thriving_after_flesh_eating_bac_0_7637925_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/Girl__7__thriving_after_flesh_eating_bac_0_7637925_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/Girl__7__thriving_after_flesh_eating_bac_0_7637925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427315482-427318940" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/Girl__7__thriving_after_flesh_eating_bac_0_7637925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/Girl__7__thriving_after_flesh_eating_bac_0_7637925_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/Girl__7__thriving_after_flesh_eating_bac_0_7637925_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/Girl__7__thriving_after_flesh_eating_bac_0_7637925_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/Girl__7__thriving_after_flesh_eating_bac_0_7637925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Like most seven year olds, Mimi Avila loves to shoot hoops, enjoys performing some dance moves and even knows how to ride a bike.</p><p>But all of this is a lot more challenging for this soon-to-be second grader.</p><p>"I picked her up from school one day and she was complaining that her arm was hurting her," Mimi's mom Vanessa says remembering two years ago when Mimi was diagnosed with a flesh eating bacteria called necrotizing fasciitis.</p><p>Her organs started shutting down and doctors knew they had to do something to save little Mimi's life.</p><p>"They tried to save her arm. They did like two surgeries before they had to amputated her arm.Praying praying praying for the best and she pulled through," said mom.</p><p>Mimi was 5 years old when she was brought to Blythdale Children's Hospital in Valhalla for years of therapy.</p><p>Along with that therapy came an introduction to a new prosthetic arm that Mimi is now a pro at using. In fact, she now can keep it on for hours at a time.</p><p>And Mimi's Story even captured the attention of a 9-year-old boy from across the country who sent "A Doll Like Me" as part of his birthday fundraiser all the way from Wisconsin.</p><p>A doll named Precious that Mimi knows truly is just like her.</p><p>Mimi says "She looks just like me. That's what I like about her."</p> Manning starting record 16th season with Giants By TOM CANAVAN, AP Sports Writer Posted Sep 04 2019 04:07PM EDT Updated Sep 04 2019 04:08PM EDT EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Eli Manning is entering a team-record 16th season with the New York Giants the same way he has the past 14. The 38-year-old, two-time Super Bowl MVP is their starting quarterback heading into the season opener against the NFC East champion Cowboys in Dallas. If there is a difference this year, it's having a very capable understudy in the wings ready to take over in Daniel Jones. David Ake)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Report: More people leaving NYC daily than any other U.S. city Posted Sep 04 2019 04:01PM EDT Updated Sep 04 2019 04:07PM EDT Living in New York City can be tough, and a new report says that every day, hundreds of New Yorkers are saying they've had enough. According to 2018 Census data compiled by Bloomberg News , New York leads all metropolitan areas in the U.S. in net population loss, with 277 people leaving every day, more than twice the number of people who left in 2017. Los Angeles and Chicago were next with net daily losses of 201 and 161 residents, respectively. Florida man parks Smart car in kitchen so it won't blow away By Associated Press Posted Sep 04 2019 03:50PM EDT It started as a light-hearted challenge between a Florida couple: can a Smart car fit into their kitchen? The answer: Yes it can. Patrick Eldridge parked his Smart car in his kitchen to protect it from Hurricane Dorian because he didn't want it to "blow away" -- and to prove that he can park his car there. Jessica Eldridge said her car was already parked in the garage. To avoid cleaning their garage out, her husband proposed to park it in the house. (Photo by Michal Fludra/NurPhoto via Getty Images)" title="1154384783_1567621310282-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Please forgive me': Former conversion therapy leader comes out as gay, apologizes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-wears-superhero-costumes-to-fearless-and-brave-4-year-olds-adoption"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/Jennings%20Family%2016x9_1567618865338.jpg_7637957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Jennings family pictured during Casen’s adoption on Aug. 23, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Candace Jennings)" title="Jennings Family 16x9_1567618865338.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family wears superhero costumes to ‘fearless and brave' 4-year-old's adoption</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mario-lopez-hints-at-possible-saved-by-the-bell-reunion"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/saved%20by%20the%20bell_1567621392704.jpg_7638022_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mario Lopez hinted at a possible return of "Saved by the Bell," at Fan EXPO Canada. (Getty Images)" title="saved by the bell_1567621392704.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mario Lopez hints at possible ‘Saved by the Bell' reunion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/girl-7-thriving-after-flesh-eating-bacteria-nearly-killed-her"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/Girl__7__thriving_after_flesh_eating_bac_0_7637925_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Girl__7__thriving_after_flesh_eating_bac_0_20190904170306"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Girl, 7, thriving after flesh-eating bacteria nearly killed her</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/please-forgive-me-former-conversion-therapy-leader-comes-out-as-gay-apologizes" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/GettyImages-1154384783%20THUMB_1567621310282.jpg_7638120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/GettyImages-1154384783%20THUMB_1567621310282.jpg_7638120_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/GettyImages-1154384783%20THUMB_1567621310282.jpg_7638120_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/GettyImages-1154384783%20THUMB_1567621310282.jpg_7638120_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/GettyImages-1154384783%20THUMB_1567621310282.jpg_7638120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;The&#x20;Equality&#x20;March&#x20;&#x28;Marsz&#x20;Rownych&#x29;&#x20;participants&#x20;holding&#x20;the&#x20;rainbow&#x20;flag&#x20;in&#x20;front&#x20;of&#x20;Jozef&#x20;Pilsudski&#x20;monument&#x20;are&#x20;seen&#x20;in&#x20;Gdynia&#x2c;&#x20;Poland&#x20;on&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;July&#x20;7&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Michal&#x20;Fludra&#x2f;NurPhoto&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>‘Please forgive me': Former conversion therapy leader comes out as gay, apologizes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mac-miller-death-man-arrested-for-selling-counterfeit-drugs-to-rapper-contributing-to-his-death" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/04/GETTY%20Mac%20Miller_1567624623619.jpg_7637985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/04/GETTY%20Mac%20Miller_1567624623619.jpg_7637985_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/04/GETTY%20Mac%20Miller_1567624623619.jpg_7637985_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/04/GETTY%20Mac%20Miller_1567624623619.jpg_7637985_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/04/GETTY%20Mac%20Miller_1567624623619.jpg_7637985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="LOS&#x20;ANGELES&#x2c;&#x20;CA&#x20;-&#x20;OCTOBER&#x20;28&#x3a;&#x20;Mac&#x20;Miller&#x20;performs&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;Camp&#x20;Stage&#x20;during&#x20;day&#x20;1&#x20;of&#x20;Camp&#x20;Flog&#x20;Gnaw&#x20;Carnival&#x20;2017&#x20;at&#x20;Exposition&#x20;Park&#x20;on&#x20;October&#x20;28&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;in&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Rich&#x20;Fury&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mac Miller death: Man arrested for selling counterfeit drugs to rapper, contributing to his death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-wears-superhero-costumes-to-fearless-and-brave-4-year-olds-adoption" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/Jennings%20Family%2016x9_1567618865338.jpg_7637957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/Jennings%20Family%2016x9_1567618865338.jpg_7637957_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/Jennings%20Family%2016x9_1567618865338.jpg_7637957_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/Jennings%20Family%2016x9_1567618865338.jpg_7637957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/Jennings%20Family%2016x9_1567618865338.jpg_7637957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Jennings&#x20;family&#x20;pictured&#x20;during&#x20;Casen&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;adoption&#x20;on&#x20;Aug&#x2e;&#x20;23&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Candace&#x20;Jennings&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family wears superhero costumes to ‘fearless and brave' 4-year-old's adoption</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mario-lopez-hints-at-possible-saved-by-the-bell-reunion" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/saved%20by%20the%20bell_1567621392704.jpg_7638022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/saved%20by%20the%20bell_1567621392704.jpg_7638022_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/saved%20by%20the%20bell_1567621392704.jpg_7638022_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/saved%20by%20the%20bell_1567621392704.jpg_7638022_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/saved%20by%20the%20bell_1567621392704.jpg_7638022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mario&#x20;Lopez&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;hinted&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;possible&#x20;return&#x20;of&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Saved&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;Bell&#x2c;&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;at&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Fan&#x20;EXPO&#x20;Canada&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mario Lopez hints at possible ‘Saved by the Bell' reunion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arbitrator-teacher-can-t-be-fired-over-alleged-racial-slur" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" 