Gang leader dresses up as daughter in jail escape bid Gang leader dresses up as daughter in jail escape bid   05 2019 02:16PM  Posted Aug 05 2019 02:22PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 05 2019 02:16PM EDT
Updated Aug 06 2019 03:44PM EDT UPDATE: THE PRISONER WAS FOUND DEAD IN HIS CELL

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) - A Brazilian gang leader tried to escape from prison by dressing up as his daughter when she visited him behind bars and walking out the penitentiary's main door in her place, authorities said Sunday.

But prison officials said the nervousness displayed by Clauvino da Silva, also known as "Shorty," as he tried to leave the prison in the western part of Rio de Janeiro dressed as a woman gave him away. His plan was apparently to leave his 19-year-old daughter inside the jail. Police are looking into her possible role as an accomplice in Saturday's failed escape attempt from Gericinó prison.

Rio's State Secretary of Prison Administration released photos showing da Silva in a silicon girl's mask and long dark-haired wig, wearing tight jeans and a pink shirt with a cartoon image of donuts. They also released a video in which da Silva can be seen removing the mask and some of the clothes, and saying his full name.

Authorities say da Silva was part of the leadership of the Red Command, one of the most powerful criminal groups in Brazil that controlled drug trafficking in a large part of Rio. More News Stories data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Frontier_Airlines_offering_free_flights__0_7581609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Frontier_Airlines_offering_free_flights__0_7581609_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Frontier_Airlines_offering_free_flights__0_7581609_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Frontier_Airlines_offering_free_flights__0_7581609_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Frontier_Airlines_offering_free_flights__0_7581609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="If you’ve ever contemplated legally changing your name, now might be the time, because Frontier Airlines is offering free flights this month for anyone with the last name Green or Greene." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div Frontier Airlines offering free flights for people with certain last names
By Austin Williams
Posted Aug 08 2019 01:11PM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 01:19PM EDT

If you've ever contemplated legally changing your name, now might be the time, because Frontier Airlines is offering free flights this month for anyone with the last name Green or Greene.

The airline company is using the promotion to advocate for their "Green Week initiative."

Frontier says it is encouraging others to live greener with its sustainable giveaway for everyone with the last name Green or Greene. </li> <li> <a href="/news/detroit-man-deported-to-iraq-in-trump-s-ice-sweep-diesfrom-lack-of-insulin" title="Detroit man deported to Iraq in Trump's ICE sweep, dies from lack of insulin" data-articleId="422874888" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/facebook-Jimmy%20Aldaoud-080819_1565282089017.jpg_7581357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/facebook-Jimmy%20Aldaoud-080819_1565282089017.jpg_7581357_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/facebook-Jimmy%20Aldaoud-080819_1565282089017.jpg_7581357_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/facebook-Jimmy%20Aldaoud-080819_1565282089017.jpg_7581357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/facebook-Jimmy%20Aldaoud-080819_1565282089017.jpg_7581357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jimmy Aldaoud, 41, lived his entire life in Detroit until he was suddenly deported to Iraq in June despite not being born in Iraq.&nbsp;A diabetic, he died in Baghdad this week due to a lack of insulin, his family said. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Detroit man deported to Iraq in Trump's ICE sweep, dies from lack of insulin
Posted Aug 08 2019 12:38PM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 01:43PM EDT

A Detroit man who was of Arabic descent but never lived in Iraq has died there after being deported earlier this year.

Jimmy Aldaoud, 41, spent almost his entire life in the U.S. but was swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement orders.

Born in Greece to Chaldean-Iraqi Christian parents, Aldaoud was brought to the United States at just six months old. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Police officer shot in New Jersey
Posted Aug 08 2019 12:09PM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 01:59PM EDT

Police in New Jersey were investigating the shooting of a police officer in Irvington on Thursday.

It happened shortly before noon on Myrtle Ave. in the Essex County community. The area is a few blocks from the Garden State Parkway and near Newark.

The officer was taken to University Hospital in Newark. The officer suffered non-life-threatening wounds but details on their condition were not immediately available. (Photo by Frontier Airlines)" title="frontier_1565284168631-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Frontier Airlines offering free flights for people with certain last names</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/plant-based-burgers-are-hot-but-are-they-healthier-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/impossible%20beyond%20burger_1565211449635.png_7579067_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="impossible beyond burger_1565211449635.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Plant-based burgers are hot, but are they healthier?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/snapchat-robbers-on-loose-in-new-york-city"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/Snapchat_robbers_0_7580762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Snapchat_robbers_0_20190808111715"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Snapchat robbers on © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/worldcup">World Cup</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="viewer.services@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxny.com/id334141111?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylocaltv.wnyw&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>Fox5NY Weather APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-ny-weather-radar/id955916412?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wnyw.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wnyw">FCC 