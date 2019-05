A former Miss Uruguay pageant winner was found dead in a Mexico City hotel early Thursday, and authorities are trying to determine if she was murdered.

City prosecutors said a Uruguayan woman was found hanged in the bathroom of a guest room. City officials confirmed the victim had been identified as Fatimih Davila Sosa, who won the Uruguay pageant in 2006.

Since then, she had apparently worked as a model. Officials said she had arrived in Mexico City on April 23 for a supposed job interview.

There was no official ruling on the death. The prosecutor's office said a homicide investigation was looking into the circumstances surrounding the hanging and whether the woman killed herself or was slain by someone.

"We are deeply saddened by the news and passing of Fatimih Davila, Miss Universe Uruguay 2006. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time," a spokesperson for the Miss Universe pageant told Fox News in a statement.

According to Mexico’s El Universal, investigators are also looking into the possibility that Davila may have been the victim of a prostitution web that promises foreign women work as a model in Mexico, but then become trafficking victims.

The news agency said there have been numerous cases of women kidnapped and forced into prostitution or murdered.

The Associated Press and Fox News contributed to this report.