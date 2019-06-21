< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Capitol Watch: Felder rejoins Dems, lawmakers' summer plans Capitol Watch: Felder rejoins Dems, lawmakers' summer plans
By DAVID KLEPPER, Associated Press
Posted Jul 06 2019 12:01PM EDT class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416607071.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var The New York State Capitol in Albany, N.Y. The New York State Capitol in Albany, N.Y. The New York State Capitol in Albany, N.Y. (Courtesy of Governor's Press Office) The New York State Capitol in Albany, N.Y. The New York State Capitol in Albany, N.Y. (Courtesy of Governor's Press Office)
By DAVID KLEPPER, Associated Press
Posted Jul 06 2019 12:01PM EDT (AP) - In New York state government news, a Democratic state senator who had crossed party lines to empower Republicans is being welcomed back to the Democratic majority.</p> <p>Meanwhile, with the session over lawmakers are turning their attention to retail politics back home.</p> <p>Here's a look at what's happening:</p> <p>FELDER BACK IN THE FOLD: State Sen. Simcha Felder, D-Brooklyn, long played a pivotal role in setting the balance of power in Albany, for a time crossing his own party to give Republicans a one-vote majority in the Senate. The move endeared Felder to the GOP but angered Felder's Democratic colleagues who accused him of betrayal.</p> <p>That all changed in last fall's elections when Democrats won big and secured a 39-seat majority of in the 63-seat Senate, leaving Felder in political limbo through the legislative session that ended last month.</p> <p>Now, all appears to be forgiven as Democrats are welcoming Felder into their conference, with Felder as the 40th member.</p> <p>Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, made the decision official with an announcement first reported by Spectrum News. She noted that Felder was a team player, supporting Democratic legislation including bills to strengthen tenant protections and authorize driver's licenses for immigrants in the U.S. illegally.</p> <p>"Following a successful and historic legislative session, Sen. Simcha Felder will be the newest member of the Senate Democratic Majority," Stewart-Cousins said in a statement.</p> <p>Felder responded with a statement of his own saying "I look forward to working together with my Democratic colleagues on behalf of my constituents and all New Yorkers."</p> <p>SUMMER HEATS UP: The legislative session is done and there are no elections in the fall, but that doesn't mean members of the Senate and Assembly are taking the summer off.</p> <p>Instead, many are re-establishing their presence back home by hosting events intended to bring them face to face, or in some cases yoga mat to yoga mat, with constituents.</p> <p>Here's a look at what members of the Senate have planned this week: Sen. Andrew Gounardes, a Democrat, will host "yoga in the park" in Brooklyn on Monday, while Republican Sen. Andrew Lanza puts on a legal services clinic for veterans on Staten Island on Tuesday.</p> <p>Meanwhile, on Long Island, Republican Sen. Phil Boyle has invited senior constituents to get photo ID cards Wednesday, while in the Hudson Valley, Democratic Sen. David Carlucci and his wife will participate in a the Women's Distance Festival 5K to raise money for services for victims of domestic violence.</p> <p>QUIET FALL: Lawmakers aren't expected back in Albany until January - though they could return in December for a special session dedicated to public campaign financing. A state task force has until Dec. 1 to submit its recommended rules for a new $100 million public campaign finance fund. Those rules will become law unless the Legislature rejects them within 20 days.</p> <p>Gov. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza causes multiple injuries</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 12:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 02:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fire officials in Florida say a gas explosion at a shopping plaza has caused multiple injuries.</p><p>According to WSVN, 15 to 20 people have been transported with 2 seriously injured. Authorities are continuing to search for more victims.</p><p>The explosion happened around noon at the Fountains Plaza in Plantation. Video from the scene shows an L.A. Fitness gym with windows blown out and debris on the ground.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/nypd-search-for-suspect-in-harlem-shooting" title="NYPD search for suspect in Harlem shooting" data-articleId="416617893" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/06/NYPD_on_the_hunt_for_Harlem_shooting_sus_0_7482569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/06/NYPD_on_the_hunt_for_Harlem_shooting_sus_0_7482569_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/06/NYPD_on_the_hunt_for_Harlem_shooting_sus_0_7482569_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/06/NYPD_on_the_hunt_for_Harlem_shooting_sus_0_7482569_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/06/NYPD_on_the_hunt_for_Harlem_shooting_sus_0_7482569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The NYPD is asking for the public's assistance identifying the unidentified man seen in on surveillance footage here." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NYPD search for suspect in Harlem shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 01:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 01:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The NYPD is asking for assistance identifying a gunman seen on surveillance footage shooting another man in Harlem. </p><p>According to police, the unidentified man approached the 30-year-old victim in front of 170 West 123rd Street and got into a brief altercation before shooting the victim in the stomach and running away.</p><p>The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/it-s-a-royal-family-affair-for-prince-archie-s-christening" title="It's a (royal) family affair for Prince Archie's christening" data-articleId="416620598" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/06/christening%20wings_1562434609911.jpg_7482650_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/06/christening%20wings_1562434609911.jpg_7482650_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/06/christening%20wings_1562434609911.jpg_7482650_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/06/christening%20wings_1562434609911.jpg_7482650_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/06/christening%20wings_1562434609911.jpg_7482650_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Twitter/royalfamily)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>It's a (royal) family affair for Prince Archie's christening</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 01:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 02:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ENGLAND (FOX 5 DC) - It was a (royal) family affair for the christening of Prince Archie. </p><p>The Windsors shared two photos from the private service Saturday at Windsor Castle outside London.</p><p>They were posted on Twitter this morning.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nypd-search-for-suspect-in-harlem-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/06/HarlemShooter_1562434759136_7482568_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="HarlemShooter_1562434759136.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NYPD search for suspect in Harlem shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/california-earthquake-videos-photos-show-moment-powerful-71-magnitude-quake-shook-region"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/06/New%20Project_1562390703850.jpg_7480886_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A toppled cabinet, shattered glass and a fallen TV in a rattled room are shown at a home in Ridgecrest. (Photo credit: Bill Melugin via Twitter)" title="ugc_toppleditemssplit_070519.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>California earthquake: Videos, photos show moment powerful 7.1-magnitude quake shook region</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/magnitude-71-earthquake-jolts-southern-california-a-day-after-a-large-quake-hit-region"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/GettyImages-1160137376%20THUMB_1562385331797.jpg_7480434_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="People walk near cracks in the road after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the area on July 4, 2019 near Ridgecrest, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)" title="1160137376_1562385331797-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Magnitude 7.1 earthquake jolts Southern California a day after a large quake hit region</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rodent-infestation-closes-long-island-movie-theater"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/AMC_theater_in_Levittown_closes_due_to_r_0_7480264_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="AMC_theater_in_Levittown_closes_due_to_r_0_20190706021748"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rodent infestation closes Long Island movie theater</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nypd-search-for-suspect-in-harlem-shooting" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/06/HarlemShooter_1562434759136_7482568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/06/HarlemShooter_1562434759136_7482568_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/06/HarlemShooter_1562434759136_7482568_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/06/HarlemShooter_1562434759136_7482568_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/06/HarlemShooter_1562434759136_7482568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>NYPD search for suspect in Harlem shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/it-s-a-royal-family-affair-for-prince-archie-s-christening" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/06/christening%20wings_1562434609911.jpg_7482650_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/06/christening%20wings_1562434609911.jpg_7482650_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/06/christening%20wings_1562434609911.jpg_7482650_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/06/christening%20wings_1562434609911.jpg_7482650_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/06/christening%20wings_1562434609911.jpg_7482650_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Twitter&#x2f;royalfamily&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>It's a (royal) family affair for Prince Archie's christening</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/group-grants-16m-for-places-part-of-black-history" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/06/LangstonHughestHouse_1562430341338_7482550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/06/LangstonHughestHouse_1562430341338_7482550_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/06/LangstonHughestHouse_1562430341338_7482550_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/06/LangstonHughestHouse_1562430341338_7482550_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/06/LangstonHughestHouse_1562430341338_7482550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;In&#x20;this&#x20;June&#x20;13&#x2c;&#x20;2007&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;youth&#x20;walks&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;Langston&#x20;Hughes&#x20;House&#x2c;&#x20;center&#x2c;&#x20;covered&#x20;in&#x20;ivy&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Harlem&#x20;section&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Bebeto&#x20;Matthews&#x2c;&#x20;File&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Group grants $1.6M for places that are part of black history</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/drivers-in-nj-around-nation-see-higher-gas-prices" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Drivers in New Jersey, around nation see higher gas prices</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/felder-rejoins-dems-lawmakers-summer-plans" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/NYGOV_STATE_CAPITOL_ALBANY_062119_1561151426686_7430979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/NYGOV_STATE_CAPITOL_ALBANY_062119_1561151426686_7430979_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/NYGOV_STATE_CAPITOL_ALBANY_062119_1561151426686_7430979_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/NYGOV_STATE_CAPITOL_ALBANY_062119_1561151426686_7430979_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/NYGOV_STATE_CAPITOL_ALBANY_062119_1561151426686_7430979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;State&#x20;Capitol&#x20;in&#x20;Albany&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;Y&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Governor&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Press&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Capitol Watch: Felder rejoins Dems, lawmakers' summer plans</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3959_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3959"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/long-island">Long Island</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-york-state">New York</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-jersey">New Jersey</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/connecticut">Connecticut</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/fox-docs">Fox Doc</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays/flight-delays-story">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/big-idea">Big Idea</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxny.com/id334141111?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylocaltv.wnyw&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>Fox5NY Weather APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-ny-weather-radar/id955916412?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wnyw.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wnyw">FCC 