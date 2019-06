- On June 24, 1974, Margaret Ellen Fox was just 14 years old and preparing to meet a man who had posted an ad in the newspaper for a job as a baby-sitter.

But she was never seen again.

"Margaret's disappearance is still on the minds of many residents and is an open wound for our community and the Fox family," said Burlington City Police Chief John Fine.

Now, 45 years later, the FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for new information on the cold case, including images of what Fox, who would be nearly 60 years old today, might look like.

The bureau also released a recently enhanced, chilling portion of a phone call from Fox's possible abductor, where man's voice says "$10,000 might be a lot of bread, but your duaghter's life is the buttered topping."

"The FBI has a long memory," said Joseph Denahan, Assistant Specila Agent in Charge at the Newark Field Office of the FBI. "The community we serve should know we tirelessly pursue all viable leads in the interest of delivering justice."