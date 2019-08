- DJ Kool Herc's story begins as an immigrant story.

Born in Jamaica, Clive Campbell immigrated to the U.S., planting roots in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx.

The next chapter of his story would be extraordinary- creating what our ears know today as hip hop.

It started as a back to school party in this recreation room of their building, "I did it for the fun of it and to give the kids in our community something to do, I had no idea what it would turn into" the icon told Fox 5.

The DJ who played at a time when spinning records could not sustain a profession, teamed up with his sister, Cindy, to host the party on a regular basis.

Often they could be found in Cedar Playground down the street - it was a time when the park and the neighborhood was in rough shape but their blend of hip hop brought light into its darkness.

"It was a way you could dress as a culture" says Cindy Campbell "...it was something for us to do so we all embraced it and it's still here."

Not only is it still here, on Sunday, 46 years after Cindy and her brother are credited with starting hip hop, a celebration was held on the musically significant grounds of Cedar Playground.

The siblings were presented with "Hip Hop Blvd" signs in appreciation of their part in launching a culture through music.

Attendees make a point that when the hip-hop scene started, it wasn't always welcome. Some objected to the volume, others didn't like the crowds.

Many of those on hand at Sunday's event emphasized the importance of understanding music events and parties aren't just for entertainment, but that they can be important efforts to create community and culture in a city.

"Underground parties are essentially incubators of culture," said Ariel Palitz, the city's first Executive Director of Nightlife.