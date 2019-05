- A man on Long Island was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child after leaving his young children in an unlocked car while he had a massage, said police.

Jonathan Lopez, 28, of Brentwood parked his car at Verma Plaza in Hicksville at about 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday and left his two sons, ages 3 and 9, in the car.

Police, who were on an investigation in the area, spotted Lopez enter the massage parlor and leave the boys behind, according to Nassau County Police.

Lopez was arrested. He was due in court for arraingment on Thursday.

The children were placed in the custody of their mother, Lopez's girlfriend.