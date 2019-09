- Facets Fine Jewelry store is a sliver of SOHO in Park Slope, Brooklyn.

The family-owned business opened in 2001. Almost 19 years later, it is stronger than ever.

At a time when brick and mortar stores are closing, Facets Fine Jewelry recently expanded from its original 500 square feet to almost 3,000-square feet.

The mom-and-pop store is active on social media and online.

Plus, the store is one-stop shopping for its customers offering just about every service you can think of, and they make their own jewelry.

In addition, they provide unique estate pieces and offer luxury high-end watches, pre-owned and brand new.

Visit facetsparkslope.com for more information.