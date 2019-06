Related Headlines Girl inspires research on rare chromosome disorder

- Karina Shah, 6, has spent her life living with a Chromosome 8p abnormality, a rare chromosomal disorder that only roughly 200 people in the world face.

Human cells ordinarily have 23 pairs of chromosomes, but in Karina’s case, the eighth pair of chromosomes has a section that is missing, causing cognitive delays, muscle atrophy and many other health concerns.

Karina and her courageous family have been on a mission to learn as much as they can about the disorder and on Friday, the Shah family and more than 60 families from across the globe came together for the first-ever conference for patients with some type of rearrangement of their Chromosome 8p.

“Even if something wasn’t to come from the end of it all, we’ve all met each other and we’ve actually learned from each other so that in itself is a therapy,” said Julienne Donnely, whose son, Juan, as a Chromosome 8p abnormality.

Only a handful of doctors across the globe have studied the disorder, so the Shah family took it upon themselves to create the non-profit Project 8p, which aims to fund new research programs to do more research on Chromosome 8p. The doctors in the new research program will publish their findings by the end of this year, which the families hope will be one more step to understanding the disorder just a bit better.