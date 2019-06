- The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother, Jennifer Dulos, is breaking his silence.

Fotis Dulos is fighting to regain full custody of the couple’s five kids. “I just want to tell my children that they're constantly on my mind and that I love them and I miss them very much,” he said outside a Stamford courthouse.

The 51-year-old and his attorney, Norm Pattis, asked the judge Wednesday to unseal a confidential psychological report on Jennifer, Fotis, and their children. The report was generated during the couple’s fierce two-year custody battle. The judge ruled the report will remain sealed.

Shortly after, Mr. Pattis suggested Jennifer Dulos staged her own disappearance.

“We are actively contemplating a revenge-suicide hypothesis as an explanation for her disappearance,” Pattis said.

Mr. Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, are out on bail. Both are charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in the investigation into the missing mother-of-five.

On Monday, Mr. Dulos filed a motion asking a judge if the conditions of his release could include seeing his girlfriend. But on Tuesday a lawyer for Ms. Troconis filed a motion asking that Fotis Dulos be prohibited from contacting his client.

The 50-year-old mother was last seen alive around 8a.m. on May 24th, when she dropped the kids off at their New Canaan school.

Police say Fotis and his 44-year-old girlfriend were together in Hartford that night, driving around and dumping evidence, including clothing and a sponge stained with Jennifer’s blood. Mr. Pattis says his client and Ms. Troconis have alibis for most of that morning.