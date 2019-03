- An elderly woman suffered swelling to her eye and head, along with other injuries, during a violent robbery in Queens.

The NYPD says it happened on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at approximately 9:30 a.m. They say the thug approached the 75-year-old female victim in front of 201 Beach 121 Street and threw her to the ground.

He then proceeded to punch her in the face multiple times and stole her purse. It contained $300, an iPhone, and a debit and credit card.

EMS responded and transported the woman to a nearby hospital for treatment of a laceration to her lip, as well as bruising and swelling to her eye and head.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.