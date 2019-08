Police in New York were investigating a murder-suicide in Sullivan County.

State troopers in Wurtsboro and Sullivan County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home in Summitville just before 9 a.m. Monday.

When they got there they found Ashley Greene, 33, dead outside of the home she shared with her mother. Police say she had been shot multiple times.

The suspect was later identified as Richard S. Boniface, 70, of Mamakating. He had been seen leaving the scene in a black 2006 Ford F250 pick-up.

The vehicle was located in a wooded area off of Roosa Gap Road in the town of Mamakating.

He was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound about 100 yards in the woods off of Roosa Gap Road.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.