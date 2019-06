- Fifty years ago, a group of Puerto Rican educators, activists and artists created El Museo del Barrio, a museum designed to showcase the artistry of Latino, Caribbean and Latin American cultures.

With a recently refurbished theater, a new audio system and a new café, New York’s leading Latino cultural institution is once again welcoming visitors to see the museum’s exhibits.

This summer, the focus is on the two-part exhibition titled “Culture and the People,” which features items from the museum’s permanent collection and a timeline honoring the institution’s history, from vintage sewing machines to neon art and more.

El Museo del Barrio is located on 5th Avenue at 104th Street.