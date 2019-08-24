< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Economic storm clouds hovering over Trump and global leaders By ZEKE MILLER and DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
Posted Aug 24 2019 03:18PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 24 2019 06:11PM EDT
Updated Aug 24 2019 06:23PM EDT U.S President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron greet each other at the G-7 summit before a dinner at the Lighthouse of Biarritz, France, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. 2019. U.S President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron greet each other at the G-7 summit before a dinner at the Lighthouse of Biarritz, France, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425442798-425442761" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/24/TTrumpAndMacron_1566674141956_7614629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/24/TTrumpAndMacron_1566674141956_7614629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/24/TTrumpAndMacron_1566674141956_7614629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/24/TTrumpAndMacron_1566674141956_7614629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/24/TTrumpAndMacron_1566674141956_7614629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U.S President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron greet each other at the G-7 summit before a dinner at the Lighthouse of Biarritz, France, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>U.S President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron greet each other at the G-7 summit before a dinner at the Lighthouse of Biarritz, France, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425442798" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>BIARRITZ, France (AP) - Under the threatening clouds of a global economic slowdown, President Donald Trump is confronting the consequences of his preference to go it alone, with low expectations that the leaders of the richest democracies can make substantive progress on an array of issues at their summit in France.</p> <p>The meeting of the Group of Seven nations - Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the U.S. - in the beach resort town of Biarritz comes at one of the most unpredictable moments in Trump's presidency, when his public comments and decision-making increasingly have seemed erratic and acerbic of late.</p> <p>Trump, who arrived Saturday, and his counterparts are facing mounting anxiety over the state of the world economy and new tension on trade, Iran and Russia . Trump, growing more isolated in Washington, might find a tepid reception at the summit as calls increase for cooperation and a collective response to address the financial downturn. White House aides claimed he engineered a late change to the summit agenda, requesting a working session on economic issues.</p> <p>The economic warning signs, along with Chinese's aggressive use of tariffs on U.S. goods, are raising the pressure on Trump and his reelection effort. He intends to push allies at the summit to act to promote growth.</p> <p>But Trump's credibility as a cheerleader for multilateralism is in doubt, given that he has spent the first 2½ years in office promoting an "America First" foreign policy that relying on protectionist measures. Traditional American allies have come to expect the unexpected from this White House; increasingly they are looking elsewhere for leadership.</p> <p>Only hours before his arrival in Biarritz, Trump had threatened anew to place tariffs on French wine imports to the U.S. in a spat over France's digital services tax; the European Union promised to retaliate. That was the backdrop for a late addition to his summit schedule - a two-hour lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron outside the opulent Hotel du Palais.</p> <p>The summit host said the two men were discussing "a lot of crisis" around the world, including Libya, Iran and Russia, as well as trade policy and climate change. But he also echoed Trump's calls for Europe to do more to address the global slowdown, including by cutting taxes. "When I look at Europe, especially, we need some new tools to relaunch our economy," Macron said.</p> <p>Trump insisted that despite tensions, he and Macron "actually have a lot in common" and a "special relationship." In a later tweet, he said: "Big weekend with other world leaders!</p> <p>Macron outlined details of a French plan to ease tensions with Iran by allowing Iran to export oil for a limited amount of time, said a French diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with the presidency's customary practices. In exchange, Iran would need to fully put in place the 2015 nuclear deal, reduce tensions in the Persian Gulf and open talks. The plan was met with a skeptical reception by Trump, and the White House paid only a cursory mention of the Gulf in its official readout of the lunch meeting.</p> <p>Trade was clearly on Trump's mind when he left for France. Trump declared that U.S. businesses with dealings in China are "hereby ordered" to begin moving home. There was no immediate explanation of what he expected or what authority he had to make that happen. He also imposed higher tariffs on Chinese imports.</p> <p>Earlier, he had made light of a sharp drop in the financial markets in reaction to his latest trade moves. His tongue-in-cheek tweet speculated that the Dow's plunge could be tied to the departure of a lower-tier candidate in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.</p> <p>In recent days, Trump has sent mixed signals on a number of policy fronts. At one point, he moved to simmer the trade conflict with China in order to ease the impact on American consumers during the holiday shopping season. At another, he flip-flopped on the need for tax cuts to stimulate an economy that Trump publicly insists is rocketing.</p> <p>Feeding Trump's anxiety, aides say, is his realization that the economy - the one sturdy pillar undergirding his bid for a second term - is undeniably wobbly.</p> <p>Trump planned to press leaders about what can be done to spur growth in the U.S. and abroad, as well as to open European, Japanese and Canadian markets to American manufacturers and producers. Trump has imposed or threatened to impose tariffs on all three markets in his pursuit of free, fair and reciprocal trade.</p> <p>The annual G-7 summit has historically been used to highlight common ground among the world's leading democracies. But in a bid to work around Trump's impulsiveness, Macron has eschewed plans for a formal joint statement from this gathering.</p> <p>Last year's summit, hosted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, ended in acrimony when Trump felt he had been slighted by Trudeau after the president left the meeting.</p> <p>Trump tweeted insults at Trudeau from aboard Air Force One as he flew to a summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un. Trump withdrew his signature from the statement of principles that all seven nations had agreed to.</p> <p>Addressing the global slowdown isn't the only pressing challenge that Trump has discovered requires joint action.</p> <p>For more than a year, his administration has struggled with persuading European leaders to repatriate captured fighters from the Islamic State group. So far his entreaties have fallen on deaf ears.</p> <p>Many of the summit proceedings will take place behind closed doors, in intimate settings designed for the leaders to develop personal relationships with one another. On Saturday night they dined at the Biarritz lighthouse, with commanding views of the Bay of Biscay.</p> <p>Trump, White House aides said, was looking forward to a Sunday morning meeting with new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson , the brash pro-Brexit leader whose election he'd backed. The two spoke by phone on Friday, and Johnson said Saturday he would use the meeting to push Trump to de-escalate the American trade war with China.</p> <p>Trump has scheduled individual meetings with several of his counterparts, including Macron, Trudeau, Merkel, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p> <p>Other topics on the agenda will be the clashes between police and pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong; Iran's renewed nuclear enrichment and interference with shipping in the Strait of Hormuz; and the Islamic State prisoners currently imprisoned by American-backed Kurdish forces in Syria.</p> <p>___</p> <p>Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in Washington contributed to this report.</p> <p>___</p> <p>Follow Miller on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/ZekeJMiller and Superville at http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/25/Robbers_tie_up_workers__rob_jewelry_stor_0_7616204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/25/Robbers_tie_up_workers__rob_jewelry_stor_0_7616204_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/25/Robbers_tie_up_workers__rob_jewelry_stor_0_7616204_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/25/Robbers_tie_up_workers__rob_jewelry_stor_0_7616204_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/25/Robbers_tie_up_workers__rob_jewelry_stor_0_7616204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The NYPD is looking for suspects after a brazen daytime jewelry store heist in Manhattan’s Diamond District on Sunday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jewelry store robbed, workers tied up by in Diamond District</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 10:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 10:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The NYPD is looking for three suspects after a brazen daytime jewelry store heist in Manhattan’s Diamond District on Sunday. </p><p>Police say three men pretended to be customers inside of Avianne & Co. Jewelers on 47th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues, before brandishing firearms and tying up the store’s four employees.</p><p>The suspects then took an unknown amount of jewelry before escaping. The workers were not injured.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/leonardo-dicaprio-backed-fund-pledges-5m-in-aid-for-amazon-wildfires" title="Leonardo DiCaprio-backed fund pledges $5M in aid for Amazon wildfires" data-articleId="425572462" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/25/GETTY-leonardo-dicaprio_1566784274666_7616131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/25/GETTY-leonardo-dicaprio_1566784274666_7616131_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/25/GETTY-leonardo-dicaprio_1566784274666_7616131_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/25/GETTY-leonardo-dicaprio_1566784274666_7616131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/25/GETTY-leonardo-dicaprio_1566784274666_7616131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Actor Leonardo DiCaprio attends the National Geographic screening of &#39;Before the Flood&#39; at United Nations Headquarters on October 20, 2016 in New York City. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Leonardo DiCaprio-backed fund pledges $5M in aid for Amazon wildfires</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 09:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 10:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Leonardo DiCaprio has joined with other philanthropists in pledging $5 million through their environmental foundation to aid the Amazon as massive wildfires continue to burn across the region.</p><p>The 44-year-old actor announced Sunday that Earth Alliance, an organization he formed last month with Laurene Powell Jobs and Brian Sheth, has formed an emergency Amazon Forest Fund.</p><p>In addition to its $5 million pledge, the alliance also was seeking donations to help repair the Brazilian rainforest, which activists have called the “lungs of the planet.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/nypd-gunmen-shoot-2-in-the-bronx" title="NYPD: Gunmen shoot 2 in the Bronx" data-articleId="425567129" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/25/NYPD_searching_for_pair_of_gunmen_in_the_0_7615886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/25/NYPD_searching_for_pair_of_gunmen_in_the_0_7615886_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/25/NYPD_searching_for_pair_of_gunmen_in_the_0_7615886_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/25/NYPD_searching_for_pair_of_gunmen_in_the_0_7615886_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/25/NYPD_searching_for_pair_of_gunmen_in_the_0_7615886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The NYPD has released video of two suspects who opened fire on two men in the Bronx early Saturday morning." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NYPD: Gunmen shoot 2 in the Bronx</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 09:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 09:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The NYPD has released video of two suspects who opened fire on two men in the Bronx early Saturday morning.</p><p>According to authorities, at around 12:50 a.m., the suspects fired multiple shots at the two victims in front of 755 East 216th Street before running away onto Barnes Avenue. </p><p>The victims, a 34-year-old and a 26-year-old, suffered gunshot wounds to their right leg and torso, respectively. Both victims were taken to an area hospital and are listed in stable condition.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/25/GETTY-leonardo-dicaprio_1566784274666_7616131_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/25/GETTY-leonardo-dicaprio_1566784274666_7616131_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/25/GETTY-leonardo-dicaprio_1566784274666_7616131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/25/GETTY-leonardo-dicaprio_1566784274666_7616131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Actor&#x20;Leonardo&#x20;DiCaprio&#x20;attends&#x20;the&#x20;National&#x20;Geographic&#x20;screening&#x20;of&#x20;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;Before&#x20;the&#x20;Flood&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;at&#x20;United&#x20;Nations&#x20;Headquarters&#x20;on&#x20;October&#x20;20&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;ANGELA&#x20;WEISS&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Leonardo DiCaprio-backed fund pledges $5M in aid for Amazon wildfires</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nypd-gunmen-shoot-2-in-the-bronx" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/25/Crop_1566781516404_7616021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/25/Crop_1566781516404_7616021_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/25/Crop_1566781516404_7616021_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/25/Crop_1566781516404_7616021_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/25/Crop_1566781516404_7616021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NYPD: Gunmen shoot 2 in the Bronx</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/second-span-new-kosciuszko-bridge-to-open-thursday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/25/KosciuszkoBridge_1566774930339_7615846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/25/KosciuszkoBridge_1566774930339_7615846_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/25/KosciuszkoBridge_1566774930339_7615846_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/25/KosciuszkoBridge_1566774930339_7615846_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/25/KosciuszkoBridge_1566774930339_7615846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;new&#x20;Kosciuszko&#x20;Bridge&#x2c;&#x20;foreground&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;front&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;old&#x20;Kosciusko&#x20;Bridge&#x20;Wednesday&#x2c;&#x20;April&#x20;26&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Second span of new Kosciuszko Bridge to open Thursday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/target-teams-up-with-disney-to-open-shops-inside-stores" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/TARsdhiy5yoi24jt4-1024x576_1566772505125_7615770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/TARsdhiy5yoi24jt4-1024x576_1566772505125_7615770_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/TARsdhiy5yoi24jt4-1024x576_1566772505125_7615770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/TARsdhiy5yoi24jt4-1024x576_1566772505125_7615770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/TARsdhiy5yoi24jt4-1024x576_1566772505125_7615770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Target&#x2f;Disney&#x20;Parks&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disney shops to open inside dozens of Target stores</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/officials-issue-warnings-after-algae-blooms-in-nyc-parks" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/25/Officials_issue_warnings_after_algae_blo_0_7615821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/25/Officials_issue_warnings_after_algae_blo_0_7615821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/25/Officials_issue_warnings_after_algae_blo_0_7615821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/25/Officials_issue_warnings_after_algae_blo_0_7615821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/25/Officials_issue_warnings_after_algae_blo_0_7615821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Health officials issue warnings over toxic algae blooms in NYC parks</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3959_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3959"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " Follow Us href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/long-island">Long Island</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-york-state">New York</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-jersey">New Jersey</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/connecticut">Connecticut</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/fox-docs">Fox Doc</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/lews-view">Lew's View</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays/flight-delays-story">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/worldcup">World Cup</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="viewer.services@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxny.com/id334141111?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylocaltv.wnyw&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>Fox5NY Weather APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-ny-weather-radar/id955916412?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wnyw.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wnyw">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/eeo">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/childrens-programing-public-reports">Children's Programing File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/closed-or-ip-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/tv-ratings">TV Ratings</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto 