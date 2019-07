The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a 4.6 magnitude earthquake has rattled the Three Lakes area of Washington state.

That was followed minutes later by a 3.5 magnitude aftershock near the city of Monroe, some 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Seattle.

The initial temblor was recorded at 2:51 a.m. local time on Friday.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Meanwhile, aftershocks of last week's big earthquakes are still rumbling beneath the California desert, but seismologists say the probability of large quakes in that area continues to decline.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the chance of a quake larger than last Friday's 7.1 temblor is less than 1% and the chance of a magnitude 6 or higher is down to 6%.

Friday's temblor followed a 6.4-magnitude shaker. Both were centered near the Mojave Desert towns of Ridgecrest and Trona, which suffered cracked buildings, blocked roads and several house fires.