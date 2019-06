Courtesy Liz Gonzales. Courtesy Liz Gonzales.

- Video posted to social media shows a confrontation between a Manhattan driver and a man on a bicycle. In the video, the vehicle repeatedly rams the man in the middle of the street.

The shocking incident occurred Thursday morning on the West Side Highway.

It was shared by Twitter user Liz Gonzales: "Driver almost hits biker. Biker gets confrontational. Driver takes biker’s phone, proceeds to run him over. Driver should be in jail along with his (link: http://bodybuilding.com) bodybuilding.com shirt."

New York City Council Speaker Cory Johnson reacted to the video via his Twitter account.

"This video is disturbing. This driver must be held accountable. My district office is talking to the NYPD and monitoring the situation. If you have any more info please call the NYPD 10th Precinct at 212-741-8226 or the Detective Squad at 212-741-8245."

The bicyclist reportedly told Gonzales that the driver grabbed his cell phone during their argument. He had no choice but to stand his ground.

Police arrived on the scene, but the man was allowed to drive off, according to Gonzales.

The NYPD was investigating.