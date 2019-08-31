< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Dorian strikes Bahamas with record fury as Category 5 storm <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/Evacuations_begin_as_Dorian_bears_down_o_0_7629060_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="" />
</figure>
</aside> class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/Evacuations_begin_as_Dorian_bears_down_o_0_7629060_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/Evacuations_begin_as_Dorian_bears_down_o_0_7629060_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/Evacuations_begin_as_Dorian_bears_down_o_0_7629060_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/Evacuations_begin_as_Dorian_bears_down_o_0_7629060_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/Evacuations_begin_as_Dorian_bears_down_o_0_7629060_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426611580" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>McLEAN'S TOWN CAY, Bahamas (AP) — Hurricane Dorian struck the northern Bahamas as a catastrophic Category 5 storm Sunday, its record 185 mph (297 kph) winds ripping off roofs, overturning cars and tearing down power lines as hundreds hunkered down in schools, churches and shelters.</p> <p>Dorian slammed into Elbow Cay in Abaco island at 12:40 p.m., and then made a second landfall near Marsh Harbour at 2 p.m., after authorities made last-minute pleas for those in low-lying areas to evacuate.</p> <p>"It's devastating," said Joy Jibrilu, director general of the Bahamas' Ministry of Tourism and Aviation. "There has been huge damage to property and infrastructure. Luckily, no loss of life reported."</p> <p>The hurricane was approaching the eastern end of Grand Bahama island in the evening, forecasters said.</p> <p>With its maximum sustained winds of 185 mph (297 kph) and gusts up to 220 mph (354 kph), Dorian tied the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane ever to come ashore, equaling the Labor Day hurricane of 1935, before the storms were named.</p> <p>There were indications that the slow-moving Dorian would veer sharply northeastward after passing the Bahamas and track up the U.S. Southeast seaboard. But authorities warned that even if its core did not make U.S. landfall, the potent storm would likely hammer the coast with powerful winds and heavy surf.</p> <p>South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered a mandatory evacuation of the entire coast of the state amid Dorian's threat. The order, which covers about 830,000 people, goes into effect at noon Monday, when state troopers will begin reversing lanes so they all head inland on major coastal highways.</p> <p>"We can't make everybody happy," McMaster said. "But we believe we can keep everyone alive."</p> <p>Authorities in Florida also ordered mandatory evacuations in some vulnerable coastal areas.</p> <p>More than 600 Labor Day flights in the U.S. had been canceled as of Sunday afternoon, many of them in Florida as Dorian barreled toward the state's coast.</p> <p>The only recorded storm that was more powerful was Hurricane Allen in 1980, with 190 mph (305 kph) winds. That storm did not make landfall at that strength.</p> <p>"Catastrophic conditions" were reported in Abaco, with a storm surge of 18-23 feet (5.5-7 meters), and Dorian was expected to cross Grand Bahama later in the day "with all its fury," the center said. The hurricane was moving to the west at 5 mph (7 kph).</p> <p>In the northern stretches of the archipelago, hotels closed, residents boarded up homes and officials hired boats to move people to bigger islands.</p> <p>Video that Jibrilu and government spokesman Kevin Harris said was sent by Abaco residents showed homes missing parts of their roofs, downed power lines and smashed and overturned cars. One showed floodwaters rushing through the streets of an unidentified town at nearly the height of a car roof.</p> <p>In some parts of Abaco, "you cannot tell the difference as to the beginning of the street versus where the ocean begins," said Prime Minister Hubert Minnis.</p> <p>According to the Nassau Guardian, he called it "probably the most sad and worst day of my life to address the Bahamian people."</p> <p>Earlier, Minnis had warned that anyone who did not evacuate was "in extreme danger and can expect a catastrophic consequence."</p> <p>The government opened 14 shelters across the Bahamas. Dozens ignored evacuation orders, officials said.</p> <p>"The end could be fatal," said Samuel Butler, assistant police commissioner. "We ask you, we beg you, we plead with you to get to a place of safety."</p> <p>Bahamas radio station ZNS Bahamas reported a mother and child in Grand Bahama called to say they were sheltering in a closet and seeking help from police.</p> <p>Silbert Mills, owner of the Bahamas Christian Network, said trees and power lines were torn down in Abaco.</p> <p>"The winds are howling like we've never, ever experienced before," said Mills, 59, who planned to ride out the hurricane with his family in the concrete home he built 41 years ago in central Abaco.</p> <p>Earlier Saturday, skiffs shuttled between outlying fishing villages and McLean's Town, a settlement of a few dozen homes at the eastern end of Grand Bahama island, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) from Florida's Atlantic coast. Most came from Sweetings Cay.</p> <p>"They said evacuate, you have to evacuate," said Margaret Bassett, a ferry boat driver for the Deep Water Cay resort.</p> <p>But Jack Pittard, a 76-year-old American who has visited the Bahamas for 40 years, decided to ride out the storm — his first hurricane — in Abaco.</p> <p>He said he battened down his house to spend the storm in a nearby duplex. He noted the ocean is quite deep near where he was staying, and there is a cay that provides protection.</p> <p>A short video from Pittard about 2:30 p.m. showed winds shaking his home and ripping off its siding.</p> <p>Over two or three days, the hurricane could dump as much as 4 feet (1 meter) of rain, in addition to the winds and storm surge, said private meteorologist Ryan Maue.</p> <p>Harris, the government spokesman, said Dorian could affect 73,000 residents and 21,000 homes. Authorities closed airports for Abaco, Grand Bahama and Bimini, but Lynden Pindling International Airport in the capital of Nassau stayed open.</p> <p>The archipelago is no stranger to hurricanes. Homes are required to have metal reinforcements for roof beams to withstand winds into the upper limits of a Category 4 hurricane, and compliance is generally tight for those who can afford it. Risks are higher in poorer neighborhoods, with wooden homes in low-lying areas.</p> <p>After the Bahamas, the slow-crawling storm was forecast to turn sharply and skirt toward the U.S. coast, staying just off Florida and Georgia on Tuesday and Wednesday and then buffeting South Carolina and North Carolina on Thursday.</p> <p>The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch for Florida's East Coast from Deerfield Beach north to the Volusia and Brevard county line. The same area was put under a storm surge watch. Lake Okeechobee was under a tropical storm watch.</p> <p>Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned the state's densely populated Atlantic coast: "We're not out of the woods yet."</p> <p>He suspended tolls on the Florida Turnpike and other roads, including Alligator Alley, from Fort Lauderdale to Naples, to keep traffic flowing for evacuees.</p> <p>DeSantis noted some forecast models still bring Dorian close to or even onto the Florida peninsula.</p> <p>"That could produce life-threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds," DeSantis said. "That cone of uncertainty still includes a lot of areas on the east coast of Florida and even into central and north Florida, so we are staying prepared and remaining vigilant."</p> <p>Mandatory evacuation orders for low-lying and flood-prone areas and mobile homes were in effect starting either Sunday or Monday from Palm Beach County north to at least the Daytona Beach area, and some counties to the north issued voluntary evacuation notices. Weekend traffic was light in Florida despite those orders, unlike during the chaotic run-up to Hurricane Irma in 2017 when the unusually broad storm menaced the entire state.</p> <p>On Tuesday and Wednesday, Dorian is forecast to be 40 to 50 miles (64 to 80 kilometers) off the Florida with hurricane-force wind speeds extending about 35 miles (56 kilometers) to the west.</p> <p>National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham urged residents not to bet on safety just because the specific forecast track has the storm just a bit offshore. Don't focus on the track, he said, but the larger cone of possibility that includes landfall.</p> <p>Complicating matters is that with every new forecast, "we keep nudging (Dorian's track) a little bit to the left" which is closer to the Florida coast, Graham said.</p> <p>Dorian is a powerful but small storm with hurricane force winds Sunday only extending 29 miles to the west, but they are expected to grow a bit. That makes forecasting its path delicate and difficult.</p> <p>President Donald Trump already declared a state of emergency and was briefed about what he called a "monstrous" storm.</p> <p>"We don't know where it's going to hit but we have an idea, probably a little bit different than the original course," Trump said. "But it can change its course again and it can go back more toward Florida."</p> <p>North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said the state could see heavy rain, winds and floods.</p> <p>The hurricane upended some Labor Day holiday weekend plans in the U.S.: Major airlines allowed travelers to change reservations without fees, big cruise lines rerouted their ships and Cumberland Island National Seashore off Georgia closed to visitors. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tornado spotted on Long Island</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 05:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 06:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An apparent tornado was spotted in Suffolk County on Eastern Long Island on Monday afternoon as a series of storms moved across the region.</p><p>Michael Mulhall posted a photo of the funnel cloud from Mastic Beach.</p><p>The National Weather Service was investigating to see if there was an actual tornado touchdown and if there was any damage.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/nasa-astronaut-captures-terrifying-scale-of-hurricane-dorian-in-images-from-space" title="NASA astronaut captures terrifying scale of Hurricane Dorian in images from space" data-articleId="426947269" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/NASA_astronaut_captures_terrifying_scale_0_7632501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/NASA_astronaut_captures_terrifying_scale_0_7632501_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/NASA_astronaut_captures_terrifying_scale_0_7632501_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/NASA_astronaut_captures_terrifying_scale_0_7632501_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/NASA_astronaut_captures_terrifying_scale_0_7632501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="As the East Coast of the United States braces for Hurricane Dorian, NASA engineer and astronaut Christina Koch, who is observing the storm from aboard the International Space Station, tweeted terrifying and awe-inspiring photographs of the hurricane" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NASA astronaut captures terrifying scale of Hurricane Dorian in images from space</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 05:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 05:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As the East Coast of the United States braces for Hurricane Dorian, NASA engineer and astronaut Christina Koch, who is observing the storm from aboard the International Space Station, tweeted terrifying and awe-inspiring photographs of the hurricane seen from space.</p><p>RELATED : NASA satellites provide 3-D view of Hurricane Dorian’s clouds from space as storm strengthens</p><p>"#HurricaneDorian as seen from @Space_Station earlier today. Hoping everyone in its path stays safe,“ tweeted Koch.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/long-island-ice-cream-shop-named-best-in-ny" title="Long Island ice cream shop named best in NY" data-articleId="426940715" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Long_Island_ice_cream_shop_named_best_in_0_7632391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Long_Island_ice_cream_shop_named_best_in_0_7632391_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Long_Island_ice_cream_shop_named_best_in_0_7632391_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Long_Island_ice_cream_shop_named_best_in_0_7632391_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Long_Island_ice_cream_shop_named_best_in_0_7632391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe has been serving deliciousness by the scoop for nearly seven decades." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Long Island ice cream shop named best in NY</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jodi Goldberg </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 05:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe has been serving deliciousness by the scoop for nearly seven decades.</p><p>The shop has a spot on a nationwide list according to Travel + Leisure magazine as the best ice cream in New York State.</p><p>"We really care what we're doing. It's a passion. Our ingredients cost us a real lot more than other shops but we're proud about what we make," said Owner Stu Feldschuh.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nasa-astronaut-captures-terrifying-scale-of-hurricane-dorian-in-images-from-space"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Eye_1567459199788_7632072_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="NASA engineer and astronaut Christina Koch tweeted photos of Hurricane Dorian from aboard the International Space Station. (NASA)" title="Eye_1567459199788-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NASA astronaut captures terrifying scale of Hurricane Dorian in images from space</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/long-island-ice-cream-shop-named-best-in-ny"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Long_Island_ice_cream_shop_named_best_in_0_7632391_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Long_Island_ice_cream_shop_named_best_in_0_20190902214448"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Long Island ice cream shop named best in NY</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/5-year-old-girl-s-decaying-body-found-in-closet-at-northwest-houston-apartment-complex-hpd"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="crime scene file crime news file-402970-402970-402970-402970-402970"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-images'></i></span> </figure> <h3>5-year-old girl's decaying body found in closet at northwest Houston apartment complex: HPD</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hurricane-dorian-woman-in-bahamas-houses-nearly-100-dogs-to-protect-them-from-storm"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/ugcapproved_chelladogsbahamas_090219_1567458729015_7632274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="More than a dozen dogs are shown inside the home of Chella Phillips, a woman in Nassau, Bahamas, who took in the homeless dogs to protect them from Hurricane Dorian. (Photo credit: Chella Phillips / The Voiceless Dogs of Nassau, Bahamas)" title="ugcapproved_chelladogsbahamas_090219-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hurricane Dorian: Woman in Bahamas houses nearly 100 dogs to protect them from storm</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tornado-spotted-on-long-island" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/tornado-1280-720_1567461445413_7632606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/tornado-1280-720_1567461445413_7632606_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/tornado-1280-720_1567461445413_7632606_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/tornado-1280-720_1567461445413_7632606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/tornado-1280-720_1567461445413_7632606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Tornado spotted on Long Island</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nasa-astronaut-captures-terrifying-scale-of-hurricane-dorian-in-images-from-space" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Eye_1567459199788_7632072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Eye_1567459199788_7632072_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Eye_1567459199788_7632072_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Eye_1567459199788_7632072_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Eye_1567459199788_7632072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NASA&#x20;engineer&#x20;and&#x20;astronaut&#x20;Christina&#x20;Koch&#x20;tweeted&#x20;photos&#x20;of&#x20;Hurricane&#x20;Dorian&#x20;from&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;aboard&#x20;the&#x20;International&#x20;Space&#x20;Station&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;NASA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NASA astronaut captures terrifying scale of Hurricane Dorian in images from space</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/long-island-ice-cream-shop-named-best-in-ny" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Long_Island_ice_cream_shop_named_best_in_0_7632391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Long_Island_ice_cream_shop_named_best_in_0_7632391_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Long_Island_ice_cream_shop_named_best_in_0_7632391_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Long_Island_ice_cream_shop_named_best_in_0_7632391_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Long_Island_ice_cream_shop_named_best_in_0_7632391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Long Island ice cream shop named best in NY</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/5-year-old-girl-s-decaying-body-found-in-closet-at-northwest-houston-apartment-complex-hpd" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>5-year-old girl's decaying body found in closet at northwest Houston apartment complex: HPD</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hurricane-dorian-woman-in-bahamas-houses-nearly-100-dogs-to-protect-them-from-storm" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/ugcapproved_chelladogsbahamas_090219_1567458729015_7632274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/ugcapproved_chelladogsbahamas_090219_1567458729015_7632274_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/ugcapproved_chelladogsbahamas_090219_1567458729015_7632274_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/ugcapproved_chelladogsbahamas_090219_1567458729015_7632274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/ugcapproved_chelladogsbahamas_090219_1567458729015_7632274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="More&#x20;than&#x20;a&#x20;dozen&#x20;dogs&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;inside&#x20;the&#x20;home&#x20;of&#x20;Chella&#x20;Phillips&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;woman&#x20;in&#x20;Nassau&#x2c;&#x20;Bahamas&#x2c;&#x20;who&#x20;took&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;homeless&#x20;dogs&#x20;to&#x20;protect&#x20;them&#x20;from&#x20;Hurricane&#x20;Dorian&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Chella&#x20;Phillips&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;The&#x20;Voiceless&#x20;Dogs&#x20;of&#x20;Nassau&#x2c;&#x20;Bahamas&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hurricane Dorian: Woman in Bahamas houses nearly 100 dogs to protect them from storm</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div 