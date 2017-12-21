Slain cop's family moves into donated apartment

- Thanks to the generosity and support from donors, the Daily News, and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, the three children of slain NYPD cop Miosotis Familia now have a new home. They moved into a renovated apartment in the Riverdale section of the Bronx.

Familia was shot and killed by an emotionally disturbed person while working the July 4 weekend in the Bronx. Since that tragic day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and the Daily News raised enough money to buy and renovate a three-bedroom co-op at Skyview-on-the-Hudson in the Riverdale section of the Bronx. The family is now in their new home in time for Christmas.

Genesis Villella, Familia's eldest daughter, was gracious to show Fox 5 around.

Skyview Towers also donated $125,000 to make this all possible. In addition, a trust has been established to pay the property taxes and maintenance fees for at least the next eight years.

Genesis, 20, was attending college in England when her mother was killed. She has put her education on hold to raise her 12-year-old siblings.

Ashley Home Store donated all the furniture and also customized a tribute plaque to Detective Familia.