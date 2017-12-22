Dogs and cats available at free adoption event

- Give the gift of a home this holiday season. The North Shore Animal League kicked off the Home for the Pawlidayz campaign on Friday. Hundreds of dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens are waiting patiently for adoption, all free of charge.

The shelter is partnering with Zappos For Good, which is picking up the tab for all approved adopters through Sunday, Christmas Eve. This is the first year Zappos is running the campaign. The same deal was offered on Thanksgiving. Shelter director Ronald Martorelli says hundreds of pets were adopted then. He expects the same for this holiday.

While some are adopting for themselves, others say they plan to give away the furry friends as holiday gifts. Martorelli says a pet is a great present as long as everyone is on the same page and that the recipient realizes this is a lifetime commitment.