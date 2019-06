- In the 1960s a group of men in the South Bronx and Harlem created a non-profit organization to train members of the community to become certified basketball referees.

The ultimate goal of SUBOA (Sports United Benevolence Official Association) was to promote equality in officiating.

Their story is now being told in the documentary, 'SUBOA: Making the Call.'

"When they tried to get jobs outside of the community they were they were turned down so when they decided to do back in the 60s was to create this organization within a community for people in the community for people in the community that to fight that issueof inequality," said Sandra Nixon, Director/Producer.

Nixon's uncle was a member. The Harlem native and documentarian knew there was a story to be told.

"So fast forward 50 years later-they everywhere they’re in the NBA, there in the NBA, collegiate level 1, 2, 3 divisions, FIBA so worldwide — there’s a member of SUBOA," said Nixon.

The documentary is part of the 8th annual People's Film Festival.