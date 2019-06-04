< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Documentary tells story of South Bronx, Harlem pioneer referees

Posted Jun 04 2019 01:25PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 04 2019 01:14PM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 01:26PM EDT NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - In the 1960s a group of men in the South Bronx and Harlem created a non-profit organization to train members of the community to become certified basketball referees.

The ultimate goal of SUBOA (Sports United Benevolence Official Association) was to promote equality in officiating.

Their story is now being told in the documentary, 'SUBOA: Making the Call.'

"When they tried to get jobs outside of the community they were they were turned down so when they decided to do back in the 60s was to create this organization within a community for people in the community for people in the community that to fight that issueof inequality," said Sandra Nixon, Director/Producer.

Nixon's uncle was a member. The Harlem native and documentarian knew there was a story to be told.

"So fast forward 50 years later-they everywhere they're in the NBA, there in the NBA, collegiate level 1, 2, 3 divisions, FIBA so worldwide — there's a member of SUBOA," said Nixon.

The documentary is part of the 8th annual People's Film Festival. Giant Trump robot on toilet placed in London

Posted Jun 04 2019 12:15PM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 12:18PM EDT

A robotic likeness of President Donald Trump on a golden toilet is attracting attention at a London protest against the U.S. leader's visit.

Don Lessem of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania spent $25,000 to build the foam statue over an iron frame, ship it by boat across the Atlantic and have it erected in Trafalgar Square.

Thousands of protesters gathered in the square Tuesday to express disapproval at the lavish state visit being held for Trump.

---

Man pleads guilty to running down 2 politicians

Posted Jun 04 2019 11:55AM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 12:04PM EDT

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (AP) -- A former corrections officer accused of killing a prospective state legislative candidate and the Jersey City Republican Party chairman in a hit-and-run accident two years ago has pleaded guilty to death by auto charges.

Hudson County prosecutors will recommend Michael Hansen get a 20-year state prison term when he's sentenced Aug. 2.

The plea deal calls for him to get 10-year sentences for each death, with the tems served consecutively.

---

Walmart extends debt-free college benefits to high schoolers

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, AP Retail Writer
Posted Jun 04 2019 11:36AM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 11:43AM EDT

Walmart is extending its debt-free college benefits to high schoolers as a way to attract and retain workers in a tight labor market.

The nation's largest private employer said Tuesday it will offer free college SAT and ACT prep for its workers in high school, while offering two to three free general education college classes through an educational startup. Walmart estimates about 25,000 people under the age of 18 work at its stores, a fraction of its 1.3 million person U.S. workforce.

It is an expansion of a program Walmart launched last year offering affordable access to a college degree for full-time and part-time workers who have been with the company at least 90 days. (Jacob King/PA via AP)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Giant Trump robot on toilet placed in London</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 12:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 12:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A robotic likeness of President Donald Trump on a golden toilet is attracting attention at a London protest against the U.S. leader's visit .</p><p>Don Lessem of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania spent $25,000 to build the foam statue over an iron frame, ship it by boat across the Atlantic and have it erected in Trafalgar Square.</p><p>Thousands of protesters gathered in the square Tuesday to express disapproval at the lavish state visit being held for Trump.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-pleads-guilty-to-running-down-2-politicians" title="Man pleads guilty to running down 2 politicians" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/AP_2PoliticiansKilled_060419_1559663690064_7350863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/AP_2PoliticiansKilled_060419_1559663690064_7350863_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/AP_2PoliticiansKilled_060419_1559663690064_7350863_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/AP_2PoliticiansKilled_060419_1559663690064_7350863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/AP_2PoliticiansKilled_060419_1559663690064_7350863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hudson County Superior Court Judge Shelia Venabla speaks as John Appello, left, attorney for Michael Hansen, looks on during a hearing charging Hansen with hit and run charges, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Jersey City, N.J. AP Photo/Julio Cortez" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man pleads guilty to running down 2 politicians</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 11:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 12:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (AP) -- A former corrections officer accused of killing a prospective state legislative candidate and the Jersey City Republican Party chairman in a hit-and-run accident two years ago has pleaded guilty to death by auto charges.</p><p>Hudson County prosecutors will recommend Michael Hansen get a 20-year state prison term when he's sentenced Aug. 2.</p><p>The plea deal calls for him to get 10-year sentences for each death, with the tems served consecutively.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/walmart-extends-debt-free-college-benefits-to-high-schoolers" title="Walmart extends debt-free college benefits to high schoolers" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Walmart extends debt-free college benefits to high schoolers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, AP Retail Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 11:36AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 11:43AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Walmart is extending its debt-free college benefits to high schoolers as a way to attract and retain workers in a tight labor market.</p><p>The nation's largest private employer said Tuesday it will offer free college SAT and ACT prep for its workers in high school, while offering two to three free general education college classes through an educational startup. Walmart estimates about 25,000 people under the age of 18 work at its stores, a fraction of its 1.3 million person U.S. workforce.</p><p>It is an expansion of a program Walmart launched last year offering affordable access to a college degree for full-time and part-time workers who have been with the company at least 90 days.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div 