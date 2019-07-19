< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 19 2019 05:38PM <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419212781" data-article-version="1.0">Despite heat wave, the race is still on at Monmouth Park</h1>
Posted Jul 19 2019 06:00PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 19 2019 05:38PM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 06:01PM EDT

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - The heat index is expected to crash through 100 degrees this weekend, closing horse racing tracks in Maryland and Delaware, but the show will go on at Monmouth Park. This year’s race will feature a 7-horse field that includes Maximum Security, the horse that was disqualified at the Kentucky Derby.</p> <p>However, with such extreme temperatures expected, some are raising concerns over the safety of the horses.</p> <p>“It’s foolish and reckless to race horses this weekend, there's just no two ways about it,” said Kathy Guillermo, Senior Vice President at PETA.</p> <p>“We gotten a lot of extra precaution. More News Stories

Several subway lines suspended due to communications issue
By FOX 5 NY Staff
Posted Jul 19 2019 06:18PM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 06:26PM EDT
A problem with network communications has caused the suspension of service along the Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and Grand Central-42 Street S train lines, according to the MTA.

NYC officials say they're prepared for more ICE raids
Posted Jul 19 2019 06:05PM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 06:55PM EDT
Officials in New York City blasted President Donald Trump's immigration policy and say they will continue to protect undocumented immigrants from raids by ICE. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Several subway lines suspended due to communications issue</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 06:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 06:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A problem with network communications has caused the suspension of service along the Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and Grand Central-42 Street S train lines, according to the MTA.</p><p>"Passengers can see a station agent for a courtesy pass for continued bus or train service," the transit agency said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/nyc-officials-say-theyre-prepared-for-more-ice-raids" title="NYC officials say they're prepared for more ICE raids" data-articleId="419215598" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/NYC_officials_say_they_re_ready_for_more_0_7535686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/NYC_officials_say_they_re_ready_for_more_0_7535686_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/NYC_officials_say_they_re_ready_for_more_0_7535686_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/NYC_officials_say_they_re_ready_for_more_0_7535686_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/NYC_officials_say_they_re_ready_for_more_0_7535686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Officials in New York City are blasting President Donald Trump's immigration policies and working to make sure undocumented immigrants in New York City know their rights if there are further ICE raids this weekend." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NYC officials say they're prepared for more ICE raids</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 06:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 06:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officials in New York City blasted President Donald Trump’s immigration policy and say they will continue to protect undocumented immigrants from raids by ICE.</p><p>“His efforts are not working because we are coordinated,” said New York State Attorney General Letitia James.</p><p>According to the Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, there were just eight unsuccessful arrests in New York City last weekend. It is unclear if there are more raids scheduled for the weekend.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/papaya-brand-salmonella-outbreak" title="FDA: Seller 'refuses' to recall papayas linked to salmonella outbreak" data-articleId="419185724" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/FDA_CAVI_PAPAYAS_1_071919_1563565657801_7535503_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/FDA_CAVI_PAPAYAS_1_071919_1563565657801_7535503_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/FDA_CAVI_PAPAYAS_1_071919_1563565657801_7535503_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/FDA_CAVI_PAPAYAS_1_071919_1563565657801_7535503_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/FDA_CAVI_PAPAYAS_1_071919_1563565657801_7535503_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cavi papayas imported from Mexico (via FDA)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FDA: Seller 'refuses' to recall papayas linked to salmonella outbreak</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 03:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 05:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Health officials investigating an outbreak of salmonella illnesses in several states have identified the brand that is the likely source of the bacteria. FDA: Seller 'refuses' to recall papayas linked to salmonella outbreak
By FOX 5 NY Staff
Posted Jul 19 2019 03:46PM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 05:55PM EDT
Health officials investigating an outbreak of salmonella illnesses in several states have identified the brand that is the likely source of the bacteria. However, the distributor of the brand—Cavi—is not recalling the fruit so the FDA is warning consumers. (Photo credit: Getty Images)" title="getty_meatfileimage_071819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Americans must eat 40 percent less meat by 2050 to sustain Earth's food supply, report suggests</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/uk-flagged-tanker-seized-by-irans-revolutionary-guard-in-strait-of-hormuz"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty_straitoiltankersfile_071919_1563561450108_7535332_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Two oil tankers are shown in the distance in the Strait of Hormuz in a file photo. (Photo by Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images)" title="getty_straitoiltankersfile_071919-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Iran's Revolutionary Guard seizes two UK-operated tankers in Strait of Hormuz</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Most Recent

NYC officials say they're prepared for more ICE raids

Despite heat wave, the race is still on at Monmouth Park

FDA: Seller 'refuses' to recall papayas linked to salmonella outbreak

Americans must eat 40 percent less meat by 2050 to sustain Earth's food supply, report suggests

Carnival pledges ongoing steps to curb ocean pollution https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/NYC_officials_say_they_re_ready_for_more_0_7535686_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/NYC_officials_say_they_re_ready_for_more_0_7535686_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/NYC_officials_say_they_re_ready_for_more_0_7535686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>NYC officials say they're prepared for more ICE raids</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/despite-heat-wave-the-race-is-still-on-at-monmouth-park" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Despite_the_heat__the_race_is_still_on_a_0_7535682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Despite_the_heat__the_race_is_still_on_a_0_7535682_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Despite_the_heat__the_race_is_still_on_a_0_7535682_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Despite_the_heat__the_race_is_still_on_a_0_7535682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/Despite_the_heat__the_race_is_still_on_a_0_7535682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Despite heat wave, the race is still on at Monmouth Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/papaya-brand-salmonella-outbreak" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/FDA_CAVI_PAPAYAS_1_071919_1563565657801_7535503_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/FDA_CAVI_PAPAYAS_1_071919_1563565657801_7535503_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/FDA_CAVI_PAPAYAS_1_071919_1563565657801_7535503_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/FDA_CAVI_PAPAYAS_1_071919_1563565657801_7535503_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/FDA_CAVI_PAPAYAS_1_071919_1563565657801_7535503_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cavi&#x20;papayas&#x20;imported&#x20;from&#x20;Mexico&#x20;&#x28;via&#x20;FDA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FDA: Seller 'refuses' to recall papayas linked to salmonella outbreak</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/americans-must-eat-40-percent-less-meat-by-2050-to-sustain-earths-food-supply-report-suggests" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty_meatfileimage_071819_1563562036232_7535338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty_meatfileimage_071819_1563562036232_7535338_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty_meatfileimage_071819_1563562036232_7535338_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty_meatfileimage_071819_1563562036232_7535338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty_meatfileimage_071819_1563562036232_7535338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Slabs&#x20;of&#x20;meat&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;meat&#x20;deli&#x20;case&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Americans must eat 40 percent less meat by 2050 to sustain Earth's food supply, report suggests</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/carnival-pledges-ongoing-steps-to-curb-ocean-pollution" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1143550576_1563569438702_7535497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1143550576_1563569438702_7535497_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1143550576_1563569438702_7535497_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1143550576_1563569438702_7535497_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1143550576_1563569438702_7535497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Carnival&#x20;Sensation&#x20;cruise&#x20;ship&#x20;is&#x20;seen&#x20;at&#x20;PortMiami&#x20;on&#x20;April&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Miami&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Carnival pledges ongoing steps to curb ocean pollution</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3959_" > <span 