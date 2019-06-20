< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. YouTuber Desmond 'Etika' Amofah missing, NYPD says src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/NYPD_ETIKA_DESMOND_AMOFAH_MISSING_062019_1561077517323_7427642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/NYPD_ETIKA_DESMOND_AMOFAH_MISSING_062019_1561077517323_7427642_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/NYPD_ETIKA_DESMOND_AMOFAH_MISSING_062019_1561077517323_7427642_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/NYPD_ETIKA_DESMOND_AMOFAH_MISSING_062019_1561077517323_7427642_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/NYPD_ETIKA_DESMOND_AMOFAH_MISSING_062019_1561077517323_7427642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Desmond Amofah, a.k.a. Etika, is missing. (NYPD)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Desmond Amofah, a.k.a. Etika, is missing. (NYPD)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413896034-413892560" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/NYPD_ETIKA_DESMOND_AMOFAH_MISSING_062019_1561077517323_7427642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/NYPD_ETIKA_DESMOND_AMOFAH_MISSING_062019_1561077517323_7427642_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/NYPD_ETIKA_DESMOND_AMOFAH_MISSING_062019_1561077517323_7427642_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/NYPD_ETIKA_DESMOND_AMOFAH_MISSING_062019_1561077517323_7427642_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/NYPD_ETIKA_DESMOND_AMOFAH_MISSING_062019_1561077517323_7427642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Desmond Amofah, a.k.a. Etika, is missing. (NYPD)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Desmond Amofah, a.k.a. Etika, is missing. By FOX 5 NY Staff
Posted Jun 20 2019 08:57PM EDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 09:09PM EDT In the 8-minute video, he apologizes to people and references his death, according to reports. The video has been taken down.</p> <p>Etika is 29, about 6 feet tall and 160 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt.</p> <p>Police broke down his door in April to check on him after he posted suicidal tweets, <strong><a href="https://www.newsweek.com/etika-twitter-thealicepika-youtube-what-happened-savonarola-1397917">Newsweek.com reported</a></strong>.</p> <p>If you know anything, the NYPD wants you to contact Crime Stoppers at <strong>800-577-8477</strong> or <strong><a href="http://WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM">www.nypdcrimestoppers.com</a></strong>. Police say that all calls are confidential.</p> <p>---</p> <p><em>If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the <strong><a href="http://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/">National Suicide Prevention Lifeline</a></strong>. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. More News Stories data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Veterinarians_find_19_baby_pacifiers_in__0_7428303_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Veterinarians_find_19_baby_pacifiers_in__0_7428303_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Veterinarians_find_19_baby_pacifiers_in__0_7428303_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Veterinarians_find_19_baby_pacifiers_in__0_7428303_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Veterinarians_find_19_baby_pacifiers_in__0_7428303_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vets think the 3-year-old dog, Mortimer, had been taking the pacifiers from the family's two children over the course of months." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Veterinarians find 19 baby pacifiers in bulldog's stomach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 08:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A veterinary hospital in Boston got quite a surprise recently when a family brought in their bulldog after he stopped eating.</p><p>It turns out that the dog had 19 baby pacifiers in his stomach.</p><p>The issues began in April when the family noticed that their 3-year-old dog, Mortimer, started getting nauseous before meals. His owner, Emily Shanahan, brought Mortimer to the vet at the first sign of vomiting.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/path-trains-overcrowding-changes" title="Changes coming to PATH trains to tackle overcrowding" data-articleId="413874075" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/09/08/pathtrain2_1441748073258_178134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/09/08/pathtrain2_1441748073258_178134_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/09/08/pathtrain2_1441748073258_178134_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/09/08/pathtrain2_1441748073258_178134_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/09/08/pathtrain2_1441748073258_178134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Changes coming to PATH trains to tackle overcrowding</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">David Porter, AP </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:08PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PATH trains connecting northern New Jersey with New York City are going to be longer and more frequent in coming years, part of a plan to address overcrowding that figures to become more acute as thousands of residential units and parking spaces spring up around train stations.</p><p>The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced the plan Thursday, a week after it unveiled a new station in Harrison that has been a magnet for retail and residential development in the town across the Passaic River from Newark. Ridership in Harrison has soared 25% since 2012, and ongoing development in Jersey City's Journal Square could have a similar effect.</p><p>The Harrison station and the rest of the PATH system between Newark and Manhattan are hamstrung by the Grove Street station in downtown Jersey City, which currently can handle trains with only eight cars. The other stations can accommodate 10.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/paterson-police-officer-wears-hijab" title="Rookie Paterson police officer proudly wears hijab on the job" data-articleId="413872617" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/New_Jersey_cop_wears_hijab_0_7427306_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/New_Jersey_cop_wears_hijab_0_7427306_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/New_Jersey_cop_wears_hijab_0_7427306_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/New_Jersey_cop_wears_hijab_0_7427306_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/New_Jersey_cop_wears_hijab_0_7427306_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Paterson Police Department is known for being diverse. That diversity is now historic. Serein Tamimi is the first Palestinian American female officer on the Paterson police force." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rookie Paterson police officer proudly wears hijab on the job</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Antwan Lewis, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Paterson Police Department is known for being diverse. That diversity is now historic.</p><p>Serein Tamimi, 22, is the first Palestinian American female officer on the Paterson police force.</p><p>"I want to be out there, changing the community, helping others that can't help themselves," Tamimi said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/veterinarians-find-19-baby-pacifiers-in-bulldogs-stomach"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Bulldog%202_1561073085715.jpg_7427512_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="It’s hard to imagine any dog could swallow 19 pacifiers, but Mortimer managed to do it. (Photo credit: MSPCA-Angell / Emily Shanahan)" title="Bulldog 2_1561073085715.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Veterinarians find 19 baby pacifiers in bulldog's stomach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/paterson-police-officer-wears-hijab"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/New_Jersey_cop_wears_hijab_0_7427306_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police Officer Serein Tamimi of the Paterson Police Department (FOX 5 NY)" title="FOX5NY_PATERSON_OFFICER_SEREIN_TAMIMI_1_062019"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rookie Paterson police officer proudly wears hijab on the job</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/study-a-quarter-of-nyc-cyclists-do-not-stop-at-red-lights"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/13/Central-Park-0745-Ctsy-Brenda-Rivera-citibike_1531512159198_5793918_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A rider on a CitiBike in Central Park. Most Recent https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Bulldog%202_1561073085715.jpg_7427512_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Bulldog%202_1561073085715.jpg_7427512_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Bulldog%202_1561073085715.jpg_7427512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;hard&#x20;to&#x20;imagine&#x20;any&#x20;dog&#x20;could&#x20;swallow&#x20;19&#x20;pacifiers&#x2c;&#x20;but&#x20;Mortimer&#x20;managed&#x20;to&#x20;do&#x20;it&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;MSPCA-Angell&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Emily&#x20;Shanahan&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Veterinarians find 19 baby pacifiers in bulldog's stomach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/path-trains-overcrowding-changes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/09/08/pathtrain2_1441748073258_178134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/09/08/pathtrain2_1441748073258_178134_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/09/08/pathtrain2_1441748073258_178134_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/09/08/pathtrain2_1441748073258_178134_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/09/08/pathtrain2_1441748073258_178134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Changes coming to PATH trains to tackle overcrowding</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/paterson-police-officer-wears-hijab" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/New_Jersey_cop_wears_hijab_0_7427306_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/New_Jersey_cop_wears_hijab_0_7427306_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/New_Jersey_cop_wears_hijab_0_7427306_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/New_Jersey_cop_wears_hijab_0_7427306_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/New_Jersey_cop_wears_hijab_0_7427306_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;Officer&#x20;Serein&#x20;Tamimi&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Paterson&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x20;&#x28;FOX&#x20;5&#x20;NY&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rookie Paterson police officer proudly wears hijab on the job</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/study-a-quarter-of-nyc-cyclists-do-not-stop-at-red-lights" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/13/Central-Park-0745-Ctsy-Brenda-Rivera-citibike_1531512159198_5793918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/13/Central-Park-0745-Ctsy-Brenda-Rivera-citibike_1531512159198_5793918_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/13/Central-Park-0745-Ctsy-Brenda-Rivera-citibike_1531512159198_5793918_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/13/Central-Park-0745-Ctsy-Brenda-Rivera-citibike_1531512159198_5793918_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/13/Central-Park-0745-Ctsy-Brenda-Rivera-citibike_1531512159198_5793918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;rider&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;CitiBike&#x20;in&#x20;Central&#x20;Park&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Brenda&#x20;Rivera&#x2c;&#x20;FOX&#x20;5&#x20;NY&#x20;photographer&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Study: A quarter of NYC cyclists do not stop at red lights; almost half do not wear helmets</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 