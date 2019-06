- A well-known gamer and YouTuber from Brooklyn is missing, police said.

Desmond Amofah, known online as "Etika," was last heard from by phone on Wednesday, June 19, at 8 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Police say that fans are worried about Etika after he posted a troubling video. In the 8-minute video, he apologizes to people and references his death, according to reports. The video has been taken down.

Etika is 29, about 6 feet tall and 160 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt.

Police broke down his door in April to check on him after he posted suicidal tweets, Newsweek.com reported.

If you know anything, the NYPD wants you to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 or www.nypdcrimestoppers.com. Police say that all calls are confidential.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text 741-741.

