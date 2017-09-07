Delta makes daring flight into Irma

- A Delta 737 flew into the path of Hurricane Irma in an attempt to make a roundtrip flight from New York to San Juan before the monster category five storm hit the tropical island.

The crew dropped off passengers, re-boarded and departed in under 52 minutes Wednesday morning.

The live flight tracking website- Flight Radar 24- showed the plane's trajectory and how it weaved through the outer bands of the storm.

According to Delta, the airline notified passengers that conditions in San Juan were safe for travel.

But time was running out.

180 passengers and crew made it safely back to JFK Airport.