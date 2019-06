The newly empowered democratic leaders say they’ve reached an agreement on bills to strengthen and make permanent rent regulations. The newly empowered democratic leaders say they’ve reached an agreement on bills to strengthen and make permanent rent regulations.

“These reforms give New Yorkers the strongest tenant protections in history,” Bragged Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie in a joint statement.

Lawmakers have tentatively agreed to abolish the so called ‘vacancy decontrol,’ which allows landlords to deregulate an apartment when a unit’s rent hits about $2,700 a month and the tenant moves out.

They’ve also agreed to get rid of ‘vacancy bonus’ which allows landlords to raise rents by up to 20% when a tenant moves out.

And, perhaps the most hotly debated proposal in the package, lawmakers have pledged to rein in rules which allow landlords to hike the rent in rent-regulated apartments when they renovate the unit or building.

Housing advocates argue building owners routinely abuse that provision to jack up rent and push tenants out.

The real estate industry, on the other hand, says it gives landlords an incentive to keep buildings in livable conditions.

A statement from the ‘Taxpayers for an Affordable New York Coalition’ reads in part, “This legislation fails to address the City's housing crisis and will lead to disinvestment in the City's private sector rental stock consigning hundreds of thousands of rent regulated tenants to living in buildings that are likely to fall into disrepair.”

In the past, Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio have argued the same, but now Cuomo says he’ll sign whatever package of rent bills the Legislature passes. Rent regulations are currently restricted to New York City and a few other localities.

This new legislation opens the door for other cities and towns statewide to create its own rent regulation laws.