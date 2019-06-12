< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Deal reached on rent protections in NY The newly empowered democratic leaders say they've reached an agreement on bills to strengthen and make permanent rent regulations. empowered democratic leaders say they’ve reached an agreement on bills to strengthen and make permanent rent regulations.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412200968-412201847" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/FOX5Ny_AptRents_061219_1560337848639_7386388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/FOX5Ny_AptRents_061219_1560337848639_7386388_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/FOX5Ny_AptRents_061219_1560337848639_7386388_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/FOX5Ny_AptRents_061219_1560337848639_7386388_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/FOX5Ny_AptRents_061219_1560337848639_7386388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The newly empowered democratic leaders say they&rsquo;ve reached an agreement on bills to strengthen and make permanent rent regulations." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>The newly empowered democratic leaders say they’ve reached an agreement on bills to strengthen and make permanent rent regulations.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412200968" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - The newly empowered democratic leaders say they’ve reached an agreement on bills to strengthen and make permanent rent regulations.</p><p>“These reforms give New Yorkers the strongest tenant protections in history,” Bragged Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie in a joint statement.</p><p>Lawmakers have tentatively agreed to abolish the so called ‘vacancy decontrol,’ which allows landlords to deregulate an apartment when a unit’s rent hits about $2,700 a month and the tenant moves out.</p><p>They’ve also agreed to get rid of ‘vacancy bonus’ which allows landlords to raise rents by up to 20% when a tenant moves out.</p><p>And, perhaps the most hotly debated proposal in the package, lawmakers have pledged to rein in rules which allow landlords to hike the rent in rent-regulated apartments when they renovate the unit or building.</p><p>Housing advocates argue building owners routinely abuse that provision to jack up rent and push tenants out.</p><p>The real estate industry, on the other hand, says it gives landlords an incentive to keep buildings in livable conditions.</p><p>A statement from the ‘Taxpayers for an Affordable New York Coalition’ reads in part, “This legislation fails to address the City's housing crisis and will lead to disinvestment in the City's private sector rental stock consigning hundreds of thousands of rent regulated tenants to living in buildings that are likely to fall into disrepair.”</p><p>In the past, Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio have argued the same, but now Cuomo says he’ll sign whatever package of rent bills the Legislature passes. NJ death linked to extremely rare tick-borne Powassan virus
Posted Jun 12 2019 08:26AM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 08:58AM EDT
A New Jersey man reportedly has died from an extremely rare tick-borne disease. It is called the Human Powassan (POW) virus.

The daughter of 80-year-old Armand Desormeaux says her father became the first known death from the virus in New Jersey, although a 2013 death of a Warren County woman is believed to be linked to the virus.

Dianne Desormeaux Rude says her father was bitten by a tick while gardening outside his Sussex County home in April, about two weeks before he got sick. Jury could receive Guzman-Feliz case this week
By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Posted Jun 12 2019 08:00AM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 08:25AM EDT
Closing arguments were scheduled Wednesday in the trial of five men accused in the murder of Lesandro 'Junior" Guzman-Feliz.

The 15-year-old boy from the Belmont section of the Bronx was brutally killed outside a bodega June 2018.

Defense attorneys argued that their clients only meant to hurt the teen.The defense also claimed that Junior was a member of a gang. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jury could receive Guzman-Feliz case this week</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 08:00AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 08:25AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Closing arguments were scheduled Wednesday in the trial of five men accused in the murder of Lesandro 'Junior" Guzman-Feliz.</p><p>The 15-year-old boy from the Belmont section of the Bronx was brutally killed outside a bodega June 2018.</p><p>Defense attorneys argued that their clients only meant to hurt the teen.The defense also claimed that Junior was a member of a gang.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a Orlando unites on third anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting
Posted Jun 11 2019 04:03PM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 07:13AM EDT
Survivors and victims' relatives are marking the third anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

In the early morning hours of June 12, 2016, the Orlando community suffered a horrible tragedy, as gunman Omar Mateen opened fire inside the gay nightclub, killing 49 people and wounding another 53. https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/Pulse__3_year_anniversary_0_7386466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando at 8 a.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando unites on third anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 04:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 07:13AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Survivors and victims' relatives are marking the third anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting.</p><p>In the early morning hours of June 12, 2016, the Orlando community suffered a horrible tragedy, as gunman Omar Mateen opened fire inside the gay nightclub, killing 49 people and wounding another 53 . </p><p> </p> </div> <div portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6045_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6045"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jury-could-receive-guzman-feliz-case-this-week" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/28/guzman-feliz-nypd_1530235519848_5729719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/28/guzman-feliz-nypd_1530235519848_5729719_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/28/guzman-feliz-nypd_1530235519848_5729719_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/28/guzman-feliz-nypd_1530235519848_5729719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/28/guzman-feliz-nypd_1530235519848_5729719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lesandro&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Junior&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;Guzman-Feliz" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Jury could receive Guzman-Feliz case this week</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deal-reached-on-rent-protections-in-ny" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/FOX5Ny_AptRents_061219_1560337848639_7386388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/FOX5Ny_AptRents_061219_1560337848639_7386388_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/FOX5Ny_AptRents_061219_1560337848639_7386388_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/FOX5Ny_AptRents_061219_1560337848639_7386388_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/FOX5Ny_AptRents_061219_1560337848639_7386388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;newly&#x20;empowered&#x20;democratic&#x20;leaders&#x20;say&#x20;they&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;ve&#x20;reached&#x20;an&#x20;agreement&#x20;on&#x20;bills&#x20;to&#x20;strengthen&#x20;and&#x20;make&#x20;permanent&#x20;rent&#x20;regulations&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deal reached on rent protections in NY</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/orlando-unites-on-third-anniversary-of-pulse-nightclub-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/08/15/Pulse_1471299906092_1849314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/08/15/Pulse_1471299906092_1849314_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/08/15/Pulse_1471299906092_1849314_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/08/15/Pulse_1471299906092_1849314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/08/15/Pulse_1471299906092_1849314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orlando unites on third anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/georgia-man-taking-his-need-for-speed-to-the-world-stage" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/P%20STREET%20LUGE%2011P_00.00.44.05_1560309748169.png_7385945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/P%20STREET%20LUGE%2011P_00.00.44.05_1560309748169.png_7385945_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/P%20STREET%20LUGE%2011P_00.00.44.05_1560309748169.png_7385945_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/P%20STREET%20LUGE%2011P_00.00.44.05_1560309748169.png_7385945_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/P%20STREET%20LUGE%2011P_00.00.44.05_1560309748169.png_7385945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Georgia man taking his need for speed to the world stage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3959_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3959"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 