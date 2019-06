- The body of a woman was found face down on a beach on Long Island Friday.

The white female, approximately 40-50 years old, was wearing only undergarments when she was discovered by a jogger at about 5:23 a.m., said Long Beach Police.

Her body was found between Monroe Blvd. and Lincoln Blvd.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Long Beach Fire Department.

A police investigation was underway.