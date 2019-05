- Police on Long Island arrested an owner of a Brentwood daycare facility for sexually abusing a child who attended the daycare.

Suffolk County police say that Jose Flores, the co-owner of Little Sponges Family Day Care, sexually abused a 7-year-old girl earlier this year.

Following an investigation by Special Victims Section detectives, Flores, 56, was arrested and charged with sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

State authorities shut down the daycare center following Flores arrest.

Flores was transferred to a hospital for treatment of a prior medical condition. He was expected to be arraigned on Saturday. It was unclear if he had a lawyer.

The investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone who may have been a victim of Flores to contact the Special Victims Section through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.