Hal's daughter is flight attendant Pierce T. Vaughan.
She thanked her dad for flying with her and Levy for shining a light on a positive news story.
"Look ma we made it Kimberly Hal Vaughan 🤗 Dad’s first trip using his benefits was a success! A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew. He made it on every flight and even got first class RSW-DTW (Christmas miracle). Shoutout to Mike Levy for being a great first class passenger & helping us to understand how cool this actually is!"
Posted Jul 05 2019 10:20PM EDT
The AMC DINE-IN Levittown 10 movie theater has been temporarily closed due to a rodent infestation.
According to an employee that spoke to FOX 5 NY, the theater closed late Wednesday after health inspectors arrived and found rodents in the auditorium.
A spokeswoman for the Nassau County Health Department says that the theater voluntarily closed its doors after the inspection and will remain closed until they inspect and the rodents are eliminated.
Posted Jul 05 2019 08:36PM EDT
Updated Jul 05 2019 10:28PM EDT
Megan Rapinoe considers Sunday to be the final insult.
As the U.S. Women’s National Team heads into what could be a historic fourth win in the final round of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, some are voicing concerns about the broadcast schedule of the match.
Two major men’s soccer event finals will also be occurring on Sunday.Shortly after the U.S. and the Netherlands duke it out for the Women’s World Cup title, Brazil and Peru will compete in the Copa America, South America’s men’s championship.
Posted Jul 05 2019 05:43PM EDT
Updated Jul 05 2019 08:47PM EDT
Sisters Shari and Simone Cumberbatch share an inseparable bond, and now, seemingly due to fate, so will their brand new baby daughters Hailey and Liberty.
“I had a scheduled C-section, so I knew that I was going to give birth on the third, but we didn’t know she was going to give birth on the same day,” says Simone Cumberbatch.
Simone scheduled a C-section for July third, which is her father’s birthday.