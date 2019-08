- A cyclist was reportedly killed in a two-car crash in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon.

According to preliminary police reports, a 18-year-old man driving a 2019 Dodge Charger was headed south on Coney Island Avenue at roughly 12:27 p.m. when he collided with a 2018 Honda SUV that was traveling eastbound on Avenue L. The crash caused the SUV to slide onto the southeast corner of the intersection, where it struck the cyclist, 52-year-old Jose Alzorriz, and debris struck a 52-year-old male pedestrian.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found Alzorriz unconscious with trauma to the head and body. He was transported to NYC Health and Hospital/Coney Island, where he was pronounced dead.

The pedestrian and the driver of the Honda SUV were both taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.