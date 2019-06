- Gov. Andrew Cuomo has given the green light to the Green Light Bill. The controversial legislation allows undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses in New York.

The governor’s decision to sign the bill into law came despite an earlier curveball Cuomo threw supporters when he raised concerns that the bill could have unintended consequences.

“Is that law legal in prohibiting the federal government from accessing the database, and actually using the data to target undocumented people?” Cuomo said Monday.



But Attorney General Latisha James later released a statement saying, "The legislation is well crafted and contains ample protections for those who apply for driver's licenses."



Cuomo signed the legislation Monday night… shortly after it passed the State Senate by a thin margin of 33-29.

Advocates say it will improve public safety, making sure everyone on the road has some level of insurance and training. They also say it will lead to more revenue for the state as undocumented immigrants, many of whom are already driving, pay driver’s license fees.



Opponents worry it will lead to illegal voting and disincentivized legal immigration.