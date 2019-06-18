< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Cuomo OKs driver's licenses for illegal immigrants NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo has given the green light to the Green Light Bill. The controversial legislation allows undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses in New York.</font></p><p><font size="2">The governor’s decision to sign the bill into law came despite an earlier curveball Cuomo threw supporters when he raised concerns that the bill could have unintended consequences. </font></p><p><font size="2">“Is that law legal in prohibiting the federal government from accessing the database, and actually using the data to target undocumented people?” Cuomo said Monday.<br /> <br /> But Attorney General Latisha James later released a statement saying, "The legislation is well crafted and contains ample protections for those who apply for driver's licenses."<br /> <br /> Cuomo signed the legislation Monday night… shortly after it passed the State Senate by a thin margin of 33-29. </font></p><p><font size="2">Advocates say it will improve public safety, making sure everyone on the road has some level of insurance and training. They also say it will lead to more revenue for the state as undocumented immigrants, many of whom are already driving, pay driver’s license fees.<br /> <br /> Opponents worry it will lead to illegal voting and disincentivized legal immigration.</font></p><p><font size="2">“If you give those people who come through the process illegally the rights, the freedoms and the privileges of becoming a citizen... those people waiting in line to become a citizen, when they see that happening, they’re going to say to themselves, why should I go through that process?” Sen. KTVU's Amber Lee reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pride flags replaced with Christian flags in Willow Glen</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Azenith Smith, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 12:49AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 06:54AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There’s frustration and disappointment from the LGBTQ+ community in San Jose after someone took off with rainbow pride flags in the Willow Glen neighborhood and replaced them with Christian flags.% INLINE %</p><p>In downtown Willow Glen, in honor of Pride month, people can wave the rainbow flag as they cross Lincoln Avenue. Holly Barr added them to her orange crosswalk flags back on June 1. It was a charming gesture to show solidarity and inclusiveness for the LGBTQ+ community. She said the next day the flags were gone. </p><p>“I’m frustrated. It’s another nail in the coffin.”- Members of the #LGBTQ community react after Rainbow Pride flags are removed and replaced with Christian flags in #SanJose ’s Willow Glen neighborhood #ktvu 10/11p pic.twitter.com/p7fFE7XQKr — Azenith Smith (@AzenithKTVU) June 18, 2019</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-officer-stops-car-before-it-runs-over-woman" title="Police officer stops car before it runs over woman" data-articleId="413278102" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/Police_officer_stops_car_before_it_runs__0_7412389_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/Police_officer_stops_car_before_it_runs__0_7412389_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/Police_officer_stops_car_before_it_runs__0_7412389_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/Police_officer_stops_car_before_it_runs__0_7412389_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/Police_officer_stops_car_before_it_runs__0_7412389_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police officer stops car before it runs over woman</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 11:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 06:55AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida woman is lucky to be alive, after she was nearly run over.</p><p>The Leesburg woman did not put her car in park after she pulled into a gas station parking lot. When she got out and walked to the rear of the car, the vehicle started to roll backwards. </p><p>She tried to stop the car from rolling, but it knocked her down. A Leesburg police officer, who happened to be at the right place at the right time, saw what was happening and stopped the car, before it ran her over and continued towards to the gas pumps.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/manhattan-birthing-center-losing-midwife-practice" title="Manhattan birthing center losing midwife practice" data-articleId="413244864" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Midwife_practice_ends_0_7412384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Midwife_practice_ends_0_7412384_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Midwife_practice_ends_0_7412384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Midwife_practice_ends_0_7412384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Midwife_practice_ends_0_7412384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mom-to-be Amanda Thorner, 27, always pictured giving birth in the most natural way. So she sought out New York-Presbyterian's birthing center in lower Manhattan. But she learned that the midwife practice at the center is closing." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Manhattan birthing center losing midwife practice</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dana Arschin, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 11:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 11:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Mom-to-be Amanda Thorner, 27, always pictured giving birth in the most natural way. So she sought out New York-Presbyterian's birthing center in Lower Manhattan.</p><p>"It's not your typical hospital labor and delivery-type environment. You are under midwifery care. Of course if intervention is necessary, there are doctors close by to step in and perform a C-section," said Thorner.</p><p>On May 24, Amanda and other patients received a letter stating their birthing center would close on July 1. 