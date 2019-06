- New York City transportation officials are considering a plan to eliminate 400 parking spots along Central Park West to make room for a wider, protected bicycle lane right next to the curb.

Right now, a narrow bike lane is painted right next to cars and buses on one side and parked cars on the other.

The proposal includes a 5- to 7-foot wide buffer area separating the bike lane and traffic from West 59th Street all the way up to 110th Street.

Many in the community called for a protected bike lane after a 23-year-old woman was killed last summer while biking on Central Park West.

A committee with Community Board 7 has approved the plan. The full board will likely approve it next month.

Upper West Siders will start seeing the changes by the end of the summer.