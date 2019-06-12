< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story412386245" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412386245" data-article-version="1.0">Protected bike lane would eliminate 400 parking spots along Central Park West</h1>
</header> Protected bike lane would eliminate 400 parking spots along Central Park West spots along Central Park West"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412386245.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412386245");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_412386245_412387263_142182"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WNYW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_412386245_412387263_142182";this.videosJson='[{"id":"412387263","video":"574013","title":"CPW%20bike%20lane%20proposal","caption":"New%20York%20City%20transportation%20officials%20are%20considering%20a%20plan%20to%20eliminate%20400%20parking%20spots%20along%20Central%20Park%20West%20to%20make%20room%20for%20a%20wider%2C%20protected%20bicycle%20lane%20right%20next%20to%20the%20curb.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F12%2FCPW_bike_lane_proposal_0_7391424_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F12%2FCPW_bike_lane_proposal_574013_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655001645%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D0_YwU6jTKoP7ceWaDD28D0NDAPQ","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fcpw-protected-bike-lane-parking-spots"}},"createDate":"Jun 12 2019 10:40PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WNYW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_412386245_412387263_142182",video:"574013",poster:"https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/CPW_bike_lane_proposal_0_7391424_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"New%2520York%2520City%2520transportation%2520officials%2520are%2520considering%2520a%2520plan%2520to%2520eliminate%2520400%2520parking%2520spots%2520along%2520Central%2520Park%2520West%2520to%2520make%2520room%2520for%2520a%2520wider%252C%2520protected%2520bicycle%2520lane%2520right%2520next%2520to%2520the%2520curb.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/12/CPW_bike_lane_proposal_574013_1800.mp4?Expires=1655001645&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=0_YwU6jTKoP7ceWaDD28D0NDAPQ",eventLabel:"CPW%20bike%20lane%20proposal-412387263",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fcpw-protected-bike-lane-parking-spots"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 10:32PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-412386245"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 10:40PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 10:45PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/DOT_CPW_BIKE_LANE_PROPOSAL_061219_1560390693781_7390794_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412386245-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> (NYC DOT) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/DOT_CPW_BIKE_LANE_PROPOSAL_061219_1560390693781_7390794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412386245-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="DOT_CPW_BIKE_LANE_PROPOSAL_061219_1560390693781.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/CPW_bike_lane_proposal_0_7391424_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412386245-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="CPW_bike_lane_proposal_0_20190613024047"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-412386245-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WNYW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - New York City transportation officials are considering a plan to eliminate 400 parking spots along Central Park West to make room for a wider, protected bicycle lane right next to the curb.</p>
<p>Right now, a narrow bike lane is painted right next to cars and buses on one side and parked cars on the other.</p>
<p>The proposal includes a 5- to 7-foot wide buffer area separating the bike lane and traffic from West 59th Street all the way up to 110th Street.</p>
<p>Many in the community called for a protected bike lane after a 23-year-old woman was killed last summer while biking on Central Park West.</p>
<p>A committee with Community Board 7 has approved the plan. 23-year-old woman was killed last summer while biking on Central Park West.</p> <p>A committee with Community Board 7 has approved the plan. Idyllic Irish island looking to grow its population with Americans" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fancy_living_abroad__Idyllic_Irish_islan_0_7391151_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fancy_living_abroad__Idyllic_Irish_islan_0_7391151_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fancy_living_abroad__Idyllic_Irish_islan_0_7391151_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fancy_living_abroad__Idyllic_Irish_islan_0_7391151_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fancy_living_abroad__Idyllic_Irish_islan_0_7391151_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Arranmore Island, located just a few miles off the northwest beaches of Ireland, is looking to the U.S. for a population boost." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fancy living abroad? Idyllic Irish island looking to grow its population with Americans</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Hyeji Suh </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 10:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 10:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Arranmore Island, located just a few miles off the northwest beaches of Ireland, is looking to the U.S. for a population boost. </p><p>With just 469 people currently occupying the 3-by-5 mile island, officials have penned an open letter to both the United States and Australia in hopes of inviting people to a picturesque potential future home. </p><p>The island, defined by dramatic cliffs, sandy beaches and sea caves, has historically been home to traditional industries like farming and fishing. Now, as a reversal to a century of emigration that brought the island’s population down to below 500 people, Arranmore is Ireland’s first offshore digital hub.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-gas-prices-could-fall-below-2-per-gallon-in-cheapest-areas-analyst-says" title="U.S. gas prices could fall below $2 per gallon in cheapest areas, analyst says" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The national average of gas prices has fallen for the fourth straight week, and may soon fall under $2 per gallon in some areas, according to an analyst from a company that sources real-time fuel prices." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>U.S. gas prices could fall below $2 per gallon in cheapest areas, analyst says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 09:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 10:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The national average of gas prices has fallen for the fourth straight week, and may soon fall under $2 per gallon in some areas, according to an analyst from a company that sources real-time fuel prices. </p><p>“More impressively is the surprise that may soon hit some motorists: the nation’s cheapest gas prices may soon fall back under $2 per gallon as oil prices have plummeted nearly $14 in the last 8 weeks,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy .</p><p>The national average gas price on Wednesday is $2.74, according to AAA . That's seven cents cheaper than last week, 13 cents less than a month ago and 18 cents cheaper than a year ago, the company said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-to-hold-migrant-children-at-former-wwii-japanese-internment-camp-in-oklahoma" title="U.S. to hold migrant children at former WWII Japanese internment camp in Oklahoma" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_to_hold_1_400_migrant_children_at_for_0_7391289_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_to_hold_1_400_migrant_children_at_for_0_7391289_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_to_hold_1_400_migrant_children_at_for_0_7391289_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_to_hold_1_400_migrant_children_at_for_0_7391289_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_to_hold_1_400_migrant_children_at_for_0_7391289_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Due to the overwhelming number of migrants entering the United States at the Southwest border, the Trump Administration has decided to temporarily hold 1,400 unaccompanied migrant children at Fort Sill, an Oklahoma military base and former WWII Japan" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>U.S. to hold migrant children at former WWII Japanese internment camp in Oklahoma</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 09:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 09:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Due to the overwhelming number of migrants entering the United States at the Southwest border, the Trump Administration has decided to temporarily hold 1,400 unaccompanied migrant children at Fort Sill, an Oklahoma military base and former WWII Japanese-American internment camp, until they can be placed into the custody of an adult relative.</p><p>The Department of Health and Human Services oversees the Unaccompanied Alien Children Program and was charged with vetting and selecting the facility that will be used to temporarily hold the overflow of unaccompanied minors. Before settling on Fort Sill, HHS also considered Malstrom Air Force Base, where over 100 nuclear warhead-tipped ballistic missiles are buried underground, and Fort Benning in Georgia, an active military base that houses 120,000 people.</p><p>HHS operates a network of over 160 facilities and programs in 23 states , maintaining a mix of “standard” beds which are available year-round and “temporary” beds which are added as needed. The need for temporary beds has increased drastically in recent years.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cpw-protected-bike-lane-parking-spots"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/DOT_CPW_BIKE_LANE_PROPOSAL_061219_1560390693781_7390794_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(NYC DOT)" title="DOT_CPW_BIKE_LANE_PROPOSAL_061219_1560390693781.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Protected bike lane would eliminate 400 parking spots along Central Park West</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fancy-living-abroad-idyllic-irish-island-looking-to-grow-its-population-with-americans"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/pressphoto_irishisland_061219%20THUMB_1560391373670.jpg_7391056_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="pressphoto_irishisland_061219 THUMB_1560391373670.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fancy living abroad? Idyllic Irish island looking to grow its population with Americans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-gas-prices-could-fall-below-2-per-gallon-in-cheapest-areas-analyst-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-943813452%20THUMB%20GAS_1560390204129.jpg_7391129_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A gas pump nozzle is seen at a gas station as reports indicate that the price of gas continues to rise on April 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Idyllic Irish island looking to grow its population with Americans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-gas-prices-could-fall-below-2-per-gallon-in-cheapest-areas-analyst-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-943813452%20THUMB%20GAS_1560390204129.jpg_7391129_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-943813452%20THUMB%20GAS_1560390204129.jpg_7391129_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-943813452%20THUMB%20GAS_1560390204129.jpg_7391129_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-943813452%20THUMB%20GAS_1560390204129.jpg_7391129_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-943813452%20THUMB%20GAS_1560390204129.jpg_7391129_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;A&#x20;gas&#x20;pump&#x20;nozzle&#x20;is&#x20;seen&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;gas&#x20;station&#x20;as&#x20;reports&#x20;indicate&#x20;that&#x20;the&#x20;price&#x20;of&#x20;gas&#x20;continues&#x20;to&#x20;rise&#x20;on&#x20;April&#x20;9&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Miami&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>U.S. gas prices could fall below $2 per gallon in cheapest areas, analyst says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-to-hold-migrant-children-at-former-wwii-japanese-internment-camp-in-oklahoma" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Unaccompanied%20migrant%20children%20Texas%20tnt%20facility_GETTY_1560389880957.jpg_7391027_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Unaccompanied%20migrant%20children%20Texas%20tnt%20facility_GETTY_1560389880957.jpg_7391027_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Unaccompanied%20migrant%20children%20Texas%20tnt%20facility_GETTY_1560389880957.jpg_7391027_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Unaccompanied%20migrant%20children%20Texas%20tnt%20facility_GETTY_1560389880957.jpg_7391027_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Unaccompanied%20migrant%20children%20Texas%20tnt%20facility_GETTY_1560389880957.jpg_7391027_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Children&#x20;are&#x20;seen&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;tent&#x20;encampment&#x20;recently&#x20;built&#x20;near&#x20;the&#x20;Tornillo&#x20;Port&#x20;of&#x20;Entry&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;19&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;to&#x20;house&#x20;immigrant&#x20;children&#x20;separated&#x20;from&#x20;their&#x20;parents&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>U.S. to hold migrant children at former WWII Japanese internment camp in Oklahoma</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-who-worked-as-sleep-technologist-at-childrens-hospital-arrested-on-child-porn-charges" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/David%20Lavoie%2016x9_1560388563329.jpg_7390778_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/David%20Lavoie%2016x9_1560388563329.jpg_7390778_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/David%20Lavoie%2016x9_1560388563329.jpg_7390778_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/David%20Lavoie%2016x9_1560388563329.jpg_7390778_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/David%20Lavoie%2016x9_1560388563329.jpg_7390778_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="David&#x20;M&#x2e;&#x20;Lavoie&#x2c;&#x20;52&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;arrested&#x20;Wednesday&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;alleged&#x20;possession&#x20;of&#x20;child&#x20;pornography&#x20;and&#x20;transfer&#x20;of&#x20;child&#x20;pornography&#x2c;&#x20;authorities&#x20;said&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Rhose&#x20;Island&#x20;State&#x20;Police&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man who worked as sleep technologist at children's hospital arrested on child porn charges</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" 