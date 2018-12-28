Cow on loose safe at sanctuary

A cow bound for a slaughterhouse who led authorities on an hour-long chase along Interstate 80 in New Jersey before being captured is recuperating at an animal sanctuary. (Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue) A cow bound for a slaughterhouse who led authorities on an hour-long chase along Interstate 80 in New Jersey before being captured is recuperating at an animal sanctuary. (Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue)

- A cow that was on its way to the slaughterhouse and escaped onto a busy New Jersey highway was taken to an animal sanctuary.

The bovine managed to get out of its transport truck early Thursday morning on Interstate 80 in Paterson.

It took police an hour and two tow trucks to corral the stubborn cow.

The director of the Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in northwestern New Jersey tells the New Jersey Herald the cow suffered cuts and scrapes from falling from the second floor of the trailer.

the cow has received shots and been examined by a veterinarian. She will remain at the sanctuary if she is able to recover fully.

The cow was named Brianna in honor of the police officer named Brian who alerted the sanctuary to the animal's escape.

This story was reported from New York.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.