Man accused of ejaculating on woman on subway

- Police have arrested a man who is accused of ejaculating onto a woman on a subway train in Manhattan.

Authorities charged Ibrahim Mehsin, 18, of the Bronx, with third-degree sexual abuse, according to the NYPD.

A 27-year-old woman who was riding a southbound D train a week ago told police that a man who got on at Columbus Circle stood behind her at the end of a subway car. When the train stopped at the Rockefeller Center subway station, the woman realized that the man had ejaculated onto her buttocks and her backpack, the NYPD said.

"The individual we posted earlier today wanted for Sexual Abuse on the 'D' line, has been arrested," Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted. "Together we are crimestoppers @NYPDTips, @NYPDTransit, @MTA. Thank you!"

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.

