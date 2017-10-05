Murder-suicide at Manhattan construction site

- A worker was shot and killed at the top of a building under construction on the west side of Manhattan. The alleged killer was later found dead several stories below.

It happened on the roof of a 39-story construction site at 59th Street between 11th and 12th Avenues. Police say that just before 7 a.m. the construction worker was shot.

The NYPD found the body of the alleged killer on the 5th floor of the building.

Police believed that the victim and the suspect knew each other and it is believed that the gunman was a current or former employee at the site.

There was a large police presence at the scene. Construction crews were ordered out of the building while the investigation continued.

No other details were immediately available.