- If you're thinking about a new career, consider coding.

Darrell Silver runs a coding school called Thinkful in the Dumbo section of Brooklyn. The boot camp offers a six-month online program teaching students to become software engineers and web developers.

His team of 130 employees around the country is having success since launching in 2012. Silver said hundreds of companies—such as Kohl's, Nike, Google, Facebook, and many startups—hire his graduates every quarter.

Silver says that learning how to code is challenging but if you have the drive and ambition you can get it done. Most students are in their late 20s and early 30s and are currently working but are looking for a career change.

Silver says that a starting salary in coding is about $75,000. Thinkful guarantees that students will be offered a job within six months of graduating from the coding school or they get their money back.