- A street in the Bronx is on its way to being named after comic book creator Stan Lee.

The New York City Council voted Tuesday to rename University Avenue between Brandt Place and West 176th Street 'Stan Lee Way.'

The legend behind Marvel's Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the Incredible Hulk was born in New York and lived during his teenage years at 1720 University Place.

The DeWitt Clinton High school graduate died in 2018 in Los Angeles at the age of 85.

The council also voted on the passing of another 85 possible street re-namings in the city.

It is now up to Mayor Bill de Blasio to make them official.