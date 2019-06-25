< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Patients, staff at children's hospital celebrate end of school By Audrey Puente, FOX 5 NY
Posted Jun 25 2019 07:34PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 25 2019 07:31PM EDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 07:58PM EDT class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414720548" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>VALHALLA, N.Y. (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Patients at Blythedale Children's Hospital celebrated the end of the school year with its first Aloha Summer Dance at which 40 patients were given the royal Hawaiian treatment along with many staff members. </p> <p>"Today we had makeup artists and hair stylists from the community come in to help get the kids prepared," said Jessica Parise, a senior child life specialist.</p> <p>The kids were treated to a DJ, photo booth, luau food, carnival food, snow cones, and cotton candy.</p> <p>"We think Hawaii is very relaxing, so this was a great theme," said Trejah Brown, who is recovering from a brain tumor and a stroke. The 14-year-old from the Bronx is a dancer who has performed with the famed Alvin Ailey Dance Company at Lincoln Center. </p> <p>"She's a dancer, she's a performance artist, so they're working on getting her back to those high-level movements," Dr. William Watson, a neurologist, said. "She's walking independently at this point."</p> <p>"I told my physical therapist that I love to dance and we have been doing many exercises such as leaps, and jumps, and turns," Trejah said. "That helps me with my balance and also how to keep my right foot stable."</p> <p>Blythedale Children's Hospital has the largest pediatric therapy department in New York State, serving patients from birth through age 19. Social events like this one are part of the patient's rehabilitation.</p> <p>"This part is really important for their development," Parise said, "to make sure that they are still being socialized and engaging with kids and families."</p> <p>The stage was set for Trejah and other kids to show off their dance moves. </p> <p>"Dancing puts me in a certain place," Trejah said. That surpasses a rival petition that opposes the plan." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Plan for housing homeless families in Brooklyn prompts dueling petitions</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mac King, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 08:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 08:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>More than 2,000 residents of Park Slope have signed a petition supporting the plan for a 250-unit building for homeless families with children on Fourth Avenue.</p><p>Kathy Price, the founder of the group Citizen Squirrel, started the petition to show support for homeless families. It has garnered more signatures than a rival petition that opposes the plan.</p><p>City Councilman Brad Lander, who lives around the corner from the building, said he applauds Kathy's petition and the residents who signed it.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mom-says-girl-developed-deadly-flesh-eating-bacteria-while-visiting-popular-florida-beach" title="Mom says girl developed deadly ‘flesh-eating' bacteria while visiting popular Florida beach" data-articleId="414718467" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mom_says_girl_contracted_flesh_eating_ba_0_7443096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mom_says_girl_contracted_flesh_eating_ba_0_7443096_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mom_says_girl_contracted_flesh_eating_ba_0_7443096_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mom_says_girl_contracted_flesh_eating_ba_0_7443096_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mom_says_girl_contracted_flesh_eating_ba_0_7443096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The mother recounted her daughter’s near-death experience as a warning for others planning a beach vacation." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mom says girl developed deadly ‘flesh-eating' bacteria while visiting popular Florida beach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 06:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 07:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A mother said her daughter was left fighting for her life after contracting a “flesh-eating” bacteria while on vacation in Florida — and the woman recounted the terrifying experience as a warning for others planning a similar beach vacation.</p><p>In a post on Facebook , Michelle Brown wrote that the family was visiting Destin in early June when the girl developed severe pain in her calf, followed by a rash and then a fever, before ultimately being diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis, a rare bacterial infection that spreads quickly in the body and deteriorates the person's skin and tissue.</p><p>According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , one in three people die from the infection, even with treatment.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/independent-book-culture-needs-help" title="Struggling independent bookstore chain asks New York officials for help" data-articleId="414713231" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/25/Book_Culture_asks_for_help_0_7442942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/25/Book_Culture_asks_for_help_0_7442942_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/25/Book_Culture_asks_for_help_0_7442942_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/25/Book_Culture_asks_for_help_0_7442942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/25/Book_Culture_asks_for_help_0_7442942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Book Culture has been in business in New York City for 22 years. But like many independent book stores before it, Book Culture's days could be numbered. The owner is asking for help from either the city or the state." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Struggling independent bookstore chain asks New York officials for help</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Stacey Delikat, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 06:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 06:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Book Culture has been in business in New York City for 22 years. But like many independent book stores before it, Book Culture's days could be numbered.</p><p>"We need help," owner Chris Doeblin said. "And I think we're worth it."</p><p>Doeblin said that rising labor costs and rent for his four locations (three in Manhattan, one in Queens) have led the small chain to the brink of financial disaster. 