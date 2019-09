- The Central Park Conservancy, which manages the park, says that the northern end of Central Park will receive a $110M facelift, a change that some advocacy groups say has been a long-time coming for the nearby low-income neighborhoods.

The project will replace the aging Lasker Pool and skating rink, which dates back to the 1960s. The pool’s concrete walls will also be torn down to open up the space and a stream will be rerouted for residents to enjoy.

"For the Harlem residents, for the visitors, for tourists to really discover part of the park they didn't even know existed, so to me this is a win-win across the board for everyone," said Mitchell Silver, the Commissioner of Parks and Recreation for the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2024.