- U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced the completion of roughly 50 miles of new border wall projects.

The bollard wall project was authorized by funding from fiscal years 2017 and 2018. Since 2017, the Department of Homeland Security has received funding to build approximately 201-205 miles of new border barriers.

CBP also announced that it has completed about 10 miles of the 80 miles of new border wall funding by congress for the 2018 fiscal year, focusing on the Rio Grande Valley and San Diego.

Construction will continue through the 2019 fiscal year, as CBP will use the $2B authorized by congress to build roughly 85 miles of new border wall in the Rio Grande Valley.