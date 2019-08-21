< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424894578" data-article-version="1.0">Carli Lloyd kicks 55-yard field goal at NFL practice</h1>
</header> addthis:title="Carli Lloyd kicks 55-yard field goal at NFL practice"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424894578.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424894578");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424894578-424894584"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/21/FOXNews_CarliLloydFieldGoal_082119_1566403218555_7606799_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/21/FOXNews_CarliLloydFieldGoal_082119_1566403218555_7606799_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/21/FOXNews_CarliLloydFieldGoal_082119_1566403218555_7606799_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/21/FOXNews_CarliLloydFieldGoal_082119_1566403218555_7606799_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/21/FOXNews_CarliLloydFieldGoal_082119_1566403218555_7606799_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Carli Lloyd kicks 55-yard field goal at joint NFL practice with Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Carli Lloyd kicks 55-yard field goal at joint NFL practice with Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424894578-424894584" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/21/FOXNews_CarliLloydFieldGoal_082119_1566403218555_7606799_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/21/FOXNews_CarliLloydFieldGoal_082119_1566403218555_7606799_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/21/FOXNews_CarliLloydFieldGoal_082119_1566403218555_7606799_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/21/FOXNews_CarliLloydFieldGoal_082119_1566403218555_7606799_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 11:57AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 12:12PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> Fresh off a Women's World Cup title, U.S. soccer star Carli Lloyd appeared at a joint practice session between the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday.</p><p>She showed that she could be a viable contributor on either team after showing off her leg.</p><p>Lloyd was seen nailing 40-yard and 55-yard field goals at the practice session.</p><p>"I'm really impressed with all these guys," Lloyd said in a video she posted. "It's awesome to be here. Really looking forward to the season."</p><p>Lloyd's kicking prowess went viral across social media and impressed Pro Football Hall of Famer Gil Brandt – who was the former vice president of player personnel for the Dallas Cowboys.</p><p>Brandt tweeted: "Honestly, I don't think it will be long before we see a woman break through this NFL barrier. I'd give her an honest tryout if I were, say, the Bears."</p><p>The <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/sports/nfl/chicago-bears" target="_blank">Chicago Bears</a> notoriously had terrible kicking during a playoff game against the Eagles last season. The team recently released Elliott Fry and appear to be set with Eddy Pineiro to be their starter for the 2019 season.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Honestly, I don't think it will be long before we see a woman break through this NFL barrier. Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street Friday after President Donald Trump called on U.S. companies to consider alternatives to doing business in China. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US stocks fall sharply as US-China trade war escalates</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 03:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Stocks tumbled on Wall Street after President Donald Trump said he "hereby ordered" U.S. companies to consider alternatives to doing business in China. He also said he would respond to Beijing's latest tariff increase later Friday.</p><p>The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank nearly 500 points after the president made the announcements on Twitter.</p><p>Trump also said he was "ordering" UPS, Federal Express and Amazon to block any deliveries from China of the powerful opiod drug fentanyl. The stocks of all three companies fell as traders tried to understand what the implications for them were.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/france-threatens-economic-retaliation-over-amazon-fires" title="France threatens economic retaliation over Amazon fires" data-articleId="425298713" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/France_threatens_economic_retaliation_ov_0_7612277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/France_threatens_economic_retaliation_ov_0_7612277_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/France_threatens_economic_retaliation_ov_0_7612277_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/France_threatens_economic_retaliation_ov_0_7612277_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/France_threatens_economic_retaliation_ov_0_7612277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In a sharp escalation of tensions over fires ravaging the Amazon, France on Friday accused Brazil's president of having lied to French leader Emmanuel Macron and threatened to block a European Union trade deal with South American states including Bra" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>France threatens economic retaliation over Amazon fires</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 02:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 03:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In a sharp escalation of tensions over fires ravaging the Amazon, France on Friday accused Brazil's president of having lied to French leader Emmanuel Macron and threatened to block a European Union trade deal with South American states including Brazil.</p><p>Ireland joined in the threat of possible economic repercussions for Brazil and its South American neighbors, starkly illustrating how the Amazon is becoming a battleground between Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and increasingly critical governments alarmed that vast swathes of the rainforest are going up in smoke.</p><p>Having won support from other governments, but infuriated Bolsonaro, by putting the Amazon wildfires on the radar of world leaders gathering for a Group of Seven summit in France, Macron then further upped the stakes and the pressure with a bluntly-worded statement from his office Friday that took direct aim at Bolsonaro's trustworthiness.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/rep-seth-moulton-ends-democratic-presidential-primary-bid" title="Rep. Seth Moulton ends Democratic presidential primary bid" data-articleId="425298607" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Rep__Seth_Moulton_ends_Democratic_presid_0_7612612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Rep__Seth_Moulton_ends_Democratic_presid_0_7612612_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Rep__Seth_Moulton_ends_Democratic_presid_0_7612612_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Rep__Seth_Moulton_ends_Democratic_presid_0_7612612_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Rep__Seth_Moulton_ends_Democratic_presid_0_7612612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Moulton announced the end of his campaign during remarks to the Democratic National Committee at their summer meeting Friday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rep. Seth Moulton ends Democratic presidential primary bid</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 03:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 03:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton is exiting the Democratic presidential primary race, becoming the second 2020 candidate to drop out this week as the field narrows.</p><p>Moulton announced the end of his campaign during remarks to the Democratic National Committee at their summer meeting Friday.</p><p>He says, "Though this campaign is not ending the way we hoped, I am leaving this race knowing that we raised issues that are vitally important to the American people and our future."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/france-threatens-economic-retaliation-over-amazon-fires"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/amazon%20fire_1566587776563.jpg_7612274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Aerial picture showing smoke from a two-kilometre-long stretch of fire billowing from the Amazon rainforest, in northern Brazil. (CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images)" title="amazon fire_1566587776563.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>France threatens economic retaliation over Amazon fires</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rep-seth-moulton-ends-democratic-presidential-primary-bid"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/SethMoulton_Banner_Getty_1566587287333_7612444_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) pictured during the 2020 Public Service Forum at UNLV on August 3, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Moulton has announced that he is ending his Democratic presidential primary bid. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)" title="SethMoulton_Banner_Getty_1566587287333-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rep. Seth Moulton ends Democratic presidential primary bid</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/justice-ginsburg-treated-for-malignant-tumor-on-pancreas-supreme-court-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/GettyImages-1066751830%20THUMB_1566586045461.jpg_7612360_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses for the official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on November 30, 2018. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)" title="1066751830_1566586045461-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Justice Ginsburg treated for malignant tumor on pancreas, Supreme Court says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/posting-selfies-makes-you-seem-less-likeable-and-more-insecure-researchers-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/selfie_1566585639727_7612256_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - A girl sits on a swing taking selfies. id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/france-threatens-economic-retaliation-over-amazon-fires" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/amazon%20fire_1566587776563.jpg_7612274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/amazon%20fire_1566587776563.jpg_7612274_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/amazon%20fire_1566587776563.jpg_7612274_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/amazon%20fire_1566587776563.jpg_7612274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/amazon%20fire_1566587776563.jpg_7612274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Aerial&#x20;picture&#x20;showing&#x20;smoke&#x20;from&#x20;a&#x20;two-kilometre-long&#x20;stretch&#x20;of&#x20;fire&#x20;billowing&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;Amazon&#x20;rainforest&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;northern&#x20;Brazil&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;CARL&#x20;DE&#x20;SOUZA&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>France threatens economic retaliation over Amazon fires</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rep-seth-moulton-ends-democratic-presidential-primary-bid" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/SethMoulton_Banner_Getty_1566587287333_7612444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/SethMoulton_Banner_Getty_1566587287333_7612444_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/SethMoulton_Banner_Getty_1566587287333_7612444_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/SethMoulton_Banner_Getty_1566587287333_7612444_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/SethMoulton_Banner_Getty_1566587287333_7612444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Rep&#x2e;&#x20;Seth&#x20;Moulton&#x20;&#x28;D-MA&#x29;&#x20;pictured&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;2020&#x20;Public&#x20;Service&#x20;Forum&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;at&#x20;UNLV&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;3&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Las&#x20;Vegas&#x2c;&#x20;Nevada&#x2e;&#x20;Moulton&#x20;has&#x20;announced&#x20;that&#x20;he&#x20;is&#x20;ending&#x20;his&#x20;Democratic&#x20;presidential&#x20;primary&#x20;bid&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Ethan&#x20;Miller&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rep. Seth Moulton ends Democratic presidential primary bid</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-vows-response-to-china-tariffs-on-75b-of-us-goods" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/23/TrumpAndXi_1566587378543_7612445_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/23/TrumpAndXi_1566587378543_7612445_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/23/TrumpAndXi_1566587378543_7612445_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/23/TrumpAndXi_1566587378543_7612445_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/23/TrumpAndXi_1566587378543_7612445_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x2c;&#x20;left&#x2c;&#x20;meets&#x20;with&#x20;Chinese&#x20;President&#x20;Xi&#x20;Jinping&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;meeting&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;sidelines&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;G-20&#x20;summit&#x20;in&#x20;Osaka&#x2c;&#x20;Japan&#x2c;&#x20;Saturday&#x2c;&#x20;June&#x20;29&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Susan&#x20;Walsh&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump vows response to China tariffs on $75B of US goods</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nyc-women-caught-in-2015-terrorism-sting-plead-guilty" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 NYC women caught in 2015 terrorism sting plead guilty</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/justice-ginsburg-treated-for-malignant-tumor-on-pancreas-supreme-court-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/GettyImages-1066751830%20THUMB_1566586045461.jpg_7612360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/GettyImages-1066751830%20THUMB_1566586045461.jpg_7612360_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/GettyImages-1066751830%20THUMB_1566586045461.jpg_7612360_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/GettyImages-1066751830%20THUMB_1566586045461.jpg_7612360_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/GettyImages-1066751830%20THUMB_1566586045461.jpg_7612360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Associate&#x20;Justice&#x20;Ruth&#x20;Bader&#x20;Ginsburg&#x20;poses&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;official&#x20;photo&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Supreme&#x20;Court&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x20;on&#x20;November&#x20;30&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;MANDEL&#x20;NGAN&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Justice Ginsburg treated for malignant tumor on pancreas, Supreme Court says</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 