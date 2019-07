- The NYPD is asking for the public's help tracking down the man who robbed a taxi driver in the Bronx causing the driver to chase after him and cause the cab to run over and kill him.

Officers found Mohammad Zafrullah, 65, lying in the middle of Seward Ave. in the Clason Point section of the borough at about 11:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Zafrullah of Brooklyn had just dropped the suspect off when the man walked to the front passenger side window and grabbed his bag, reported the NY Post.

Zafrullah chased after him but did not put the car in park, sources told the Post.

The cab rolled backward and over Zafrullah before crashing into a parked car.

He was rushed to Jacobi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. You can remain anonymous.