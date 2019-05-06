Bud Light producing rainbow bottles for Pride Month

PHOTO: Bud Light PHOTO: Bud Light

Bud Light is partnering with GLAAD to launch its first-ever rainbow aluminum bottle to celebrate World Pride. The limited-edition bottles will be available in bars nationwide throughout the month of June.

The special-edition bottle will appear at The Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City to kick off the month.

The beer maker says that for every case of rainbow bottles sold from May 27th to June 30th, Bud Light will donate $1 to GLAAD (up to $150,000) to assist in their efforts of creating a world where everyone can live the life they love.

In addition to the color scheme inspired by the LGBTQ Pride Flag, a press release stated that the Bud Light Pride bottle also swamps out the iconic Bud Light creed that is printed on the crest of the bottle for words of inclusively and support.

Andy Goeler, Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light said, "We hope to create something that everyone can feel proud to hold during Pride month that also makes a positive impact for GLAAD's initiatives and the LGBTQ+ community overall."

Zeke Stokes, the GLAAD Chief Programs Officer, said that "Bud Light stood with the community at a time when many brands did not, and their continued outspoken support sets the bar for other global brands."

Pride Month begins on June 1, 2019.