Yvonne Lindesay says she's flat-out exhausted. She says that since March hot water and water pressure have been sporadic and on some days nonexistent in three buildings at NYCHA's Harlem River Houses.

She told FOX 5 NY that the water is usually only hot from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m., so tenants are waking up extra early to shower.

While we were there, the water was hot and there was pressure. But tenants told us that this was a good day for the water, something they say only happens about two or three times a week.