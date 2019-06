An 11-year-old boy and a 31-year-old man were wounded in a shooting in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, June 20, 2019. (FOX 5 NY)

An 11-year-old boy and a 31-year-old man were wounded in a shooting in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, June 20, 2019. (FOX 5 NY)

An 11-year-old boy and a 31-year-old man were wounded in a shooting in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, June 20, 2019. (FOX 5 NY)

An 11-year-old boy and a 31-year-old man were wounded in a shooting in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, June 20, 2019. (FOX 5 NY)

- A shooting in Brooklyn wounded an 11-year-old child and a 31-year-old man Thursday evening, police said.

The boy and the man were shot while standing on the sidewalk outside a supermarket in Crown Heights at about 7 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Police officials said a gunman opened fire at someone but missed. Instead, the shots hit the boy in the shoulder and the man in the knee, police said.

The boy was taken to Kings County Hospital in critical condition. He underwent surgery.

The wounded man was also treated at the same hospital.

The NYPD said both are expected to survive.

Cops have a "person of interest" in custody.