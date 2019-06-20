In a city of 8.5 million people and 24,000 restaurants of every cuisine and culture, you may think you've tried it all. But you haven't until you've tried this: A sandwich from All'Antico Vinaio , the world-famous restaurant in Florence that has set up shop in New York City for the summer.
Their one-of-a-kind panini can only be described as massive and delicious; filled with ingredients so fresh, you'd think you were in Tuscany.
"You see people take the first bite after waiting an hour in line and immediately you can see they're back on that vacation," said Gaetano Arnone, the executive chef of Otto in Washington Square .