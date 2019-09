- The NYPD is hoping new information released to the public about a missing girl from Brooklyn will lead to her safe return.

Jaylene Jimenez, 14, of Bleecker St. in Bushwick has been missing for more than a year.

On Sunday, police said Jaylene was seen on June 4 in Hoboken.

She is described as 5 feet tall, about 160 lbs., with a heavy build, light complexion, brown eyes and straight brown hair.

She was last seen wearing yellow pants and a white sweater.

Anyone with information about Jaylene is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

You can remain anonymous.