- A Brooklyn Catholic school has announced that it will not re-open for the new school year, leaving families scrambling to find a new school.

The St. Francis Xavier Queens of All Saints Catholic Academy will close the school effective August 31, 2019. The board blamed a 30-percent decline in enrollment since the 2018-2019 school year concluded in June.



The drastic reduction in student enrollment has significantly increased the negative fund balance of $676,639 projected for the 2019-2020 school year, according to school authorities.

Tuition for the upcoming school year was slated for $4,650 per student, with actual costs totaling $13,825 per year per child.



A parent information night has been scheduled for Tuesday, August 20 at 6:30 p.m. to assist families in enrolling their children in a neighboring Catholic Academy.

Representatives of various schools, including Queen of the Rosary, St. Gregory the Great, St. Francis of Assisi, St. Joseph the Worker, and St. Saviour, will be in attendance.

A full list of Catholic schools available in the Diocese of Brooklyn & Queens is available at www.dioceseofbrooklyn.org/schools/find-a-school.