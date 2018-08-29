Body found in Bronx parks identified; 2 arrested

Human remains were found in trash bags in Barretto Point Park in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx, Aug. 28, 2018. (Fox5NY.com)

Human remains were found in trash bags in Barretto Point Park in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx, Aug. 28, 2018. (Fox5NY.com)

Human remains were found in trash bags in Barretto Point Park in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx, Aug. 28, 2018. (Fox5NY.com)

Human remains were found in trash bags in Barretto Point Park in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx, Aug. 28, 2018. (Fox5NY.com)

Human remains were found in trash bags in Barretto Point Park in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx, Aug. 28, 2018. (Fox5NY.com)

Human remains were found in trash bags in Barretto Point Park in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx, Aug. 28, 2018. (Fox5NY.com)

- Police arrested two people in connection with the death of a woman whose body parts turned up in two parks in the Bronx in recent days.

Authorities charged Daquan Wheeler, 31, on Wednesday with murder, manslaughter, concealment of a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and weapon possession in the death of Lisa Marie Velasquez, 25, of the Bronx, the NYPD said.

Police also charged Ciara Martinez, 30, with concealment of a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence, conspiracy, and more.

Velasquez was beaten to death, police said. The medical examiner said she died of "homicidal violence including blunt force trauma."

Visitors found the woman's arms and feet in three trash bags under a pier in Barretto Point Park in Hunts Point on Tuesday evening.

On Friday, two bags containing her head and torso were found about two miles away in Crotona Park.

With the AP