- For the next two weekends, Stamford, Connecticut might feel more like "Jamford" to some drivers.

From Friday night through Monday morning for each weekend, traffic will be diverted off of I-95 at Exit 9 in Stamford and onto temporary roadways. Drivers will also be diverted off Route 1, which travels over I-95.

Crews will be replacing the Route 1 bridge, which is in poor condition.

The $15 million project employs a technique called Accelerated Bridge Construction. The bridge has been built nearby and then one span will be moved into place on each weekend.

State Police advise drivers to avoid the area because massive traffic jams are expected. Also, expect spillover traffic on the nearby Merritt Parkway.