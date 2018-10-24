Sisters found bound, dead along Hudson River

- Two women whose bodies were bound together and found on some rocks along the Hudson River were sisters reported missing in Virginia, police said.

The NYPD identified the victims at Tala Farea, 16, and her sister Rotana Farea, 22. The pair lived in Fairfax, a suburb of Washington, D.C.

The pair apparently went into the river from the George Washington Bridge. It was unclear if they jumped or were thrown.

The medical examiner was going to determine the cause of death.

Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered the bodies lying on the rocks near West 68th Street and Riverside Park on Manhattan's West Side at about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, the NYPD said.

The women were "unconscious and unresponsive with no obvious signs of trauma," police said. Medics arrived and pronounced the women dead.

The bodies were fully clothed and bound together with duct tape, a police source said.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS or NYPDCrimeStoppers.com. All calls are confidential.

NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect that the bodies were found on some rocks and not in the water.