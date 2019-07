- A hungry bear in Colorado tried to steal much more than just a picnic basket.

Surveillance video caught the furry bandit entering the area behind The Bud Depot, a marijuana dispensary in Lyons, Colorado and spotting a trash dumpster full of potential goodies. Overcome with a case of the munchies, the bear grabbed the dumpster and began dragging it away, down the street.

The bear's dinnertime dumpster dive ended up being unsuccessful, however, as it could not break into the bear-resistant container after about an hour of trying to get into it.

The attempted heist was discovered by the shop's employees who wondered why they couldn't find their dumpster. They checked the video from the security cameras to see what had happened.